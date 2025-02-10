Tiger Woods Backs Out Of Genesis Invitational As He Continues To Process Mother's Passing

Tiger Woods was set to make his first competitive start on the PGA Tour since July 2024 at this week's Genesis Invitational but announced on Monday that he won't be teeing it up after all.

In his announcement, Woods shared that he knew his mother would have wanted him to try and play, but explained that he is still processing her passing.

"I planned to tee it up this week, but I'm just not ready," Woods' statement began. "I did my best to prepare, knowing it's what my Mom would have wanted, but I'm still processing her loss."

"Thanks to everyone who has reached out. I hope to be at Torrey later in the week and appreciate the continued kindness since my Mom's passing."

Tiger Woods announced on February 4 that his mother, Kultida Woods, had passed away.

"My Mom was a force of nature all her own, her spirit was simply undeniable. She was quick with the needle and a laugh," Woods' announcement read in part. "She was my biggest fan, greatest supporter, without her none of my personal achievements would have been possible. She was loved by so many, but especially by her two grandchildren, Sam and Charlie. Thank you all for your support, prayers and privacy at this difficult time for me and my family. Love you Mom."

The 15-time major winner committed to playing in the Genesis Invitational, a tournament he hosts, on February 7, but as he explained, needs more time to process his mom's death.

This week's Genesis will be played at Torrey Pines instead of Riviera outside of Los Angeles due to the recent wildfires in the LA area. Seven of the Top 10 players in the world will be playing in the signature event with a purse of $20,000,000.