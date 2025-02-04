Tiger Woods Shares That His Mother Has Passed Away With Heartfelt Message

Tiger Woods has shared the heartbreaking news that his mother, Kultida Woods, passed away during the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The 15-time major winner made the announcement on social media with a heartfelt message explaining not only how huge a figure she was in his life, but in the lives of both of his children, Sam and Charlie.

"It is with heartfelt sadness that I want to share that my dear mother, Kultida Woods, passed away early this morning," Woods wrote on X.

"My Mom was a force of nature all her own, her spirit was simply undeniable. She was quick with the needle and a laugh. She was my biggest fan, greatest supporter, without her none of my personal achievements would have been possible. She was loved by so many, but especially by her two grandchildren, Sam and Charlie. Thank you all for your support, prayers and privacy at this difficult time for me and my family. Love you Mom."

Woods' mom was in attendance to watch his TGL debut just a few weeks ago on Jan. 14.

While Tiger Woods' father Earl, who passed away in 2006, was more well known in golf circles and a key figure in his son's all-time great career, it was his mother who gave him the idea to start wearing what is now his iconic red on Sundays.

"My mom thought, being a Capricorn, that [red] was my power color, or something like that, so I end up wearing red and end up winning some golf tournaments," Woods said on a late-night show in 2024. "And then to spite her, I wore blue, and I did not win those tournaments. So Mom is always right."

It's tough to hear this tough news for the Woods family and not immediately thing of his celebration following his unfathomable win at the 2019 Masters. While Tiger picking up his son and giving him a dad hug of all dad hugs, his mother was right there to get hug No. 2 in one of the scenes the entire golf world will never forget.