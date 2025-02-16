PGA Tour Players Pay Tribute To Tiger Woods' Mother At Genesis Invitational With Classy Gesture

Golf fans will notice PGA Tour players wearing red pins on their hats during Sunday's final round of the Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines, which is a tribute to Tiger Woods' mother, Kultida, who passed away earlier this month.

Woods' event management company, TGR Live, shared a post on social media explaining the meaning behind the pin that players are wearing.

"This special pin features the Thai symbol for love—a tribute to the woman whose unwavering belief shaped a champion. Tida told Tiger that red was his power color, a belief that became the foundation of his signature Sunday look," the post read.

Woods, the host of the Genesis Invitational, had committed to teeing it up in this week's signature event a few days after sharing the news that his mother had passed. Just three days later, the 15-time major winner announced that he wouldn't be playing in the event, which would have marked his first competitive start on the PGA Tour since July 2024.

"I planned to tee it up this week, but I'm just not ready," Woods' explained in a statement. "I did my best to prepare, knowing it's what my Mom would have wanted, but I'm still processing her loss."

"Thanks to everyone who has reached out. I hope to be at Torrey later in the week and appreciate the continued kindness since my Mom's passing."

Woods is on property for the final round at Torrey Pines and is expected to be a part of the trophy ceremony later in the afternoon.

Players wearing red pins during the final round is not the only way the Tour is honoring Woods' late mother this week.

Torrey Pines has used a plain white flag on the 7th hole throughout the week. Woods' mom was a faithful Buddhist, and the color white symbolizes purity, longevity, and wisdom while the number seven is also integral in the culture as it is tied to seven factors of enlightenment.