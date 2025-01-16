PGA Tour Moving Genesis Tournament Out Of Riviera Country Club In LA

The PGA Tour is officially moving the Genesis Invitational Tournament away from the Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades.

Riviera has long been the host of the Genesis as part of the PGA Tour's West Coast swing, with the tournament scheduled for its usual week, February 13-16. But with the devastating fires that wiped out nearly every house in the nearby Palisades, the Tour issued a statement on Thursday explaining their decision to move the tournament to an alternate site.

"The PGA Tour's focus continues to be on the safety and well-being of those affected by the unprecedented natural disaster in Greater Los Angeles," the statement said. "We are grateful for the life-saving efforts of first responders and the tireless work being done to put an end to the tragic wildfires.

"In collaboration with Genesis, The Riviera Country Club and TGR Live, and out of respect for the unfolding situation, we have determined that the 2025 Genesis Invitational will be played at an alternate location the week of February 10-16."

The PGA Tour did not announce a new site for the tournament, traditionally hosted by Tiger Woods.

LA Fires Force Move For Genesis Invitational

While Riviera wasn't directly impacted by the massive Palisades Fire, it's extremely close to areas of the city that entirely burned down. And with the fire still not completely contained, and massive debris clearing efforts yet to start, it makes sense that adding tens of thousands of fans each day to the area wouldn't work.

Moving the tournament pales in comparison to the devastation and lives lost, but it's yet another reminder of the incompetence of both Los Angeles political leadership and California government in the lead up to these horrific events.

Instead of preparation and competent governance, LA Mayor Karen Bass and Governor Gavin Newsom ignored requests from fire departments, cut budgets, and caved to environmental activists who opposed brush clearing efforts. Now an entire city is essentially destroyed, with years, if not decades to go before it's rebuilt.

ESPN reported that, per their sources, potential replacement sites include La Quinta Country Club in the Palm Springs area. That course hosts the American Express tournament this coming weekend. Torrey Pines in San Diego is another potential site. Torrey has hosted the US Open several times and will be the site of the upcoming Farmers Insurance Open.

There's also the potential for back-to-back tournaments at TPC Scottsdale in the Phoenix area, or Shadow Creek in Las Vegas.

The Genesis Invitational is one of the PGA Tour's signature events, with an elevated, $20 million purse. Hopefully it's back where it belongs at Riviera next year.