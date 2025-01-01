Louisiana AG Wants Sugar Bowl Postponed Until Friday, Which Isn't Feasible

It's a difficult line to walk when tragedy strikes, as it did early on Wednesday morning in New Orleans, Louisiana. A terrorist attack claimed the lives of at least 15 Americans, leaving many more injured.

That led College Football Playoff officials to delay the CFP semifinal match at the Sugar Bowl between Georgia and Notre Dame until Thursday.

Louisiana Attorney General, Liz Murrill, said she wants to see the powers that be delay the game further, pushing it back until Friday.

While Murrill's position is understandable given the tragic events precipitated by a pickup truck-driving terrorist, it just isn't feasible.

The original plan was to simply move the game back 24 hours and play it at 8:45 p.m. ET on Thursday. Both Notre Dame and Georgia asked the CFP to move the game time into the afternoon.

The CFP obliged, setting the game for 4:00 p.m. ET. The winner of the Sugar Bowl will face Penn State in the Orange Bowl on January 9.

Penn State defeated Boise State, 31-14, on Tuesday night. That gives the Nittany Lions eight days off before playing in the College Football Playoff semifinals.

The Sugar Bowl winner was already going to be at a disadvantage by having to play a day later than the Fiesta Bowl winner, but that was extended due to the deadly attack on American citizens.

If the game were to move to Friday, it would mean either Georgia or Notre Dame would have just five days in between the Sugar Bowl and the Orange Bowl.

While safety is of the utmost concern here, Murrill acknowledged that she believes the New Orleans community is safe.

Unfortunately, while football pales in comparison to the loss of human life, there is still a ton of money tied up in the College Football Playoff. If the Sugar Bowl were pushed to Friday, the CFP would have to consider moving the Orange Bowl back so that the winner didn't have such a short turnaround.

That would be particularly detrimental for Georgia, which last played in the SEC Championship on December 7. They would go from not playing a game in nearly a month to two games in six days.

What's already become a logistical nightmare will only become a bigger one by upsetting the schedule again.

Murrill's heart is certainly in the right place, but moving the Sugar Bowl to Friday doesn't seem like a valid option at this point.