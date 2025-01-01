Sugar Bowl Gets A New Start Time For Thursday After Terrorist Attack In New Orleans

After the terrorist attack that rocked the city of New Orleans on Wednesday morning, officials are still working on details surrounding the tragic event. Even though it pales in comparison to the loss of life and injuries along Bourbon Street, the Sugar Bowl was postponed this afternoon after it was scheduled to kickoff at 8:45 E.T. tonight.

Now, after playoff officials, Georgia, Notre Dame and Sugar Bowl representatives met with law enforcement on when it would be safe for the game to be played, all sides have come to an agreement on when the game will start.

After officials announced this afternoon that the contest would be postponed for 24 hours, it is now being reported that the game will kickoff at 4 p.m. ET on Thursday afternoon. This would keep the Sugar Bowl from going up against Ole Miss vs. Duke in the Gator Bowl, which is scheduled to kickoff at 7:30 PM ET.

This was obviously a tough decision for law enforcement, which had complete control over when the game would be allowed to start, even though this game is being televised on ESPN. If law enforcement did not feel as though it would be safe to play on Thursday, it would not make the move. No matter what network executives or bowl reps wanted to do, this came down to having enough security at the Superdome.

Now, after the early morning attack, fans of Georgia and Notre Dame will have the opportunity to watch their teams take the field on Thursday afternoon.

Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry was asked during a press conference on Wednesday if it would be safe for the public to attend the game on Thursday, to which he gave a quick response.

"I tell you one thing: your governor will be there," Landry said, while mentioning that the dome will be safer tomorrow than it was yesterday.