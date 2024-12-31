Penn State Rushes Into 2025 With A Win Over Boise State, But A Much Bigger Challenge Now Awaits In Orange Bowl

At least we were entertained for four quarters in the opening game of the college football playoff quarterfinals. For Penn State, the win over Boise State on New Year’s Eve was the next step in proving it can win a big game with massive ramifications.

There was a time during the first quarter that folks across the country were wondering if they'd be turning off the television and enjoying a night of watching fireworks from different locations across the world as we entered 2025. Leading 14-0, Penn State had everything going for them, thanks in large part to the duo of Drew Allar and Tyler Warren, as Boise State just tried to hold on for dear life.

But we found ourselves watching this Broncos team keep fighting, not wanting to be the victim of a conversation around whether they were worthy of a first-round bye, which was starting to warm up on social media before Boise State finally scored its first touchdown at the 8:41 mark of the second quarter.

It was clear that Heisman Trophy runner-up Ashton Jeanty was the main point of emphasis for the Penn State defense, which clamped down on the talented running back in the first half. But even in moments of distress for the Nittany Lions, they continued to rely on pressuring Broncos QB Maddux Madsen into some costly mistakes through the air, one of them resulting in an interception.

Even with Penn State controlling the clock, there was a moment late in the third quarter that changed the feel of this game, thanks to a costly penalty on Boise State that erased a touchdown, giving the momentum right back to the Nittany Lions.

After back-to-back drives in the second half that looked promising for the Broncos, they came away with zero points, which was the back-breaker for a team that presented more of a fight than we'd seen over the previous four playoff games.

On this night, Penn State did enough in the second half with a Tyler Warren touchdown in the 3rd quarter that punched its ticket to the semifinals.

Penn State Headed To The Semifinals With A Strong Offense

For James Franklin, he's been able to rely on a tough rushing attack with Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton, along with quarterback Drew Allar throwing dimes across the field for a majority of the season. It was no different against Boise State, as the Nittany Lions rushed for more than 200 yards and finally broke the Broncos with a late 58-yard touchdown from Singleton in the fourth quarter to clinch the win.

There has always been a stigma surrounding James Franklin and not being able to win the ‘Big Game’. Unfortunately, that conversation is not going away after beating Boise State, nor should it. But what Franklin has been able to get out of this team since losing to Ohio State at home in early November has been a steady trend in the right direction.

Even in the loss to Oregon in the Big Ten championship game, it felt like this team had what it takes to fight for a national championship. And the next step on its journey is facing the winner of Georgia versus Notre Dame in next week's game at the Orange Bowl.

That right there could be the defining moment for this James Franklin narrative, with a win over either one of those teams being the next step in proving the doubters wrong. Can they do it? Absolutely, if they get the same type of performance from offensive weapons like Drew Allar and Tyler Warren, along with a steady rushing attack.

If there was one thing that was evident on Tuesday night, it was that Penn State was on a different level compared to Boise State, but that doesn’t take anything away from the Broncos.

Boise State Belonged In This Game, But Penn State Was Just Too Much

The one thing that should not be discussed into oblivion is if Boise State was worthy of being in the college football playoff. After scaring the life out of the Nittany Lions numerous times in the Fiesta Bowl, and having an opportunity to make this a one-score game in the second half, the Broncos proved they belonged.

They just ran into a team that was better all-around, and that's not something to hold against the Broncos. Having the best running back in the country, taking Oregon to the final few minutes earlier this season, and winning their conference in impressive fashion checked every box for a playoff-worthy team.

Would it help the committee if they found a better way to seed each team in the postseason? Sure, and I promise you that's coming in the future. But in no way did Boise State embarrass themselves tonight, compared to other teams that looked lost in the opening round of the playoff.

I have no doubt that Boise State would take every team that lost in the first round and give them a game for all four quarters, just as they did against Penn State, even if the final score looks a bit lopsided.

It was Penn State's night, and the Nittany Lions deserved it. But Boise State had its chances, and that's how we should look at this first quarterfinal game.

Now, James Franklin will have just over a week to prepare his team for either Georgia or Notre Dame in Miami.

For Penn State fans, that's all you can ask for. The Nittany Lions took care of business in Arizona just before the clock hit midnight on 2024. Now we wait to see if this team can handle a much bigger stage at the Orange Bowl, against a much better team.