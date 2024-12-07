Backup QB Saves The Day For Georgia In SEC Championship. Are Dawgs Still CFP Threat Without Carson Beck?

ATLANTA - Oh, so you expected a high-scoring game between Georgia and Texas on Saturday evening inside of Mercedes-Benz Stadium? Nope, but we did get the first overtime in the 33-year history of the SEC Championship, with the Dawgs winning 22-19 on a Trevor Etienne 4-yard run in the first overtime.

While this might have been one of craziest games of tug-a-war we've seen recently in SEC title games, and while Texas put up an incredible fight in the second half, Georgia is still walking away on top of the conference, with a first-round bye in the college football playoff.

After a rough regulation of offense, Georgia scored on the fifth play of its overtime possession, putting the Longhorns away, while clinching its playoff spot.

But, after beating the Longhorns for the title, the Bulldogs have much bigger problems as the college football playoff arrives.

Having won the SEC title, the Bulldogs are an automatic-qualifier for the CFP, and there's not a darn thing the committee can do about it, even with Carson Beck injured.

As both teams finished a first half, that will hopefully be erased from our brains like a Dr. Strange movie, the Bulldogs faced a major problem heading into halftime. Carson Beck took a hit on the final play of the half, which looked more like a weekly Big Ten game than the SEC championship.

It wasn't pretty, and our suspicions came to fruition in the second half, as backup QB Gunner Stockton led the Bulldogs offense on their first drive. '

Following the game, Kirby Smart said that Carson Beck could not grip the ball at halftime, and will have to get an MRI once they returned to Athens.

Turns out, the backup QB who found out he was playing during halftime, took over in the third quarter, leading the Bulldogs on 2 different touchdown drives to open the second half.

But, it was Quinn Ewers who finally got the Longhorns into the end zone in the fourth quarter, thanks to a 41-yard pass to DeAndre Jordan Jr. that sent the Texas faithful into a massive uproar.

Let's be clear, there was nothing about this game that screamed ‘playoff problems’ from both teams, as they struggled to run the football, making Iowa's program proud in the process. And it's not as if the final score was any indication of the talent these two teams possess.

But there will now be an argument around the Georgia football team, akin to the one we all witnessed last season with Florida State when the Seminoles lost Jordan Travis. The probability of the Carson Beck situation is that Georgia doesn't have to release anything regarding his injury, even if he did miss the second half. '

Beck could have a sprained hand, and be ready for the playoffs, but you won't hear a peep from the Bulldogs about it. And nor should they need to deal with all the nonsense that was created last season with the Florida State situation.

As the Texas offense struggled to muster six points through 3 quarters of action on Saturday evening, folks in the committee room had to start wondering what exactly they were watching with this Longhorns offense. Quinn Ewers passed for more than 320 yards in the game, but it was too little too late, even with the fourth quarter touchdown.

What's Next For The SEC Champions?

When Kirby Smart went for the first down on 4th &3, with 2:50 remaining in the third quarter, on the Longhorns 12-yard line, we all knew he was looking to make a statement with backup Gunner Stockton. Kirby needed folks, along with Gunner, to see more of this offense. And guess what? It paid off down the stretch.

Who knows how the committee decides to look at the Carson Beck injury. And it certainly won't get a straight answer out of Kirby Smart, nor should it. After not being able to rush the ball in the second half, and even with Arian Smith Jr. having to recover his own fumble late in the fourth quarter, the Bulldogs showed fortitude.

Now, the question is where both of these two teams go from here. We know they will be in the playoff. No, the committee is not pulling a Florida State on Georgia if Carson Beck is not able to go in a few weeks. I'm sorry FSU fans, but Gunner Stockton is a solid backup, and the committee will not feel the wrath of Greg Sankey.

You're not keeping the SEC champion out of the playoff. So, let's just protect our mental health with that argument. As for Texas, this team has to figure out how it couldn't finish drives when they mattered. Sure, Quinn Ewers is good enough, but now the Longhorns will be hosting a first-round playoff game, rather than waiting for the quarterfinals like Georgia.

I don't care how you slice it. If Carson Beck is going to be out for a certain period of time, Georgia now has three weeks until it plays again. If it's not season-ending, then there's a chance he could possibly return.

But even if it is, and we have no idea right now, Georgia is headed to the College Football Playoff with a first-round bye, as Kirby Smart once again proved he's the Top-Dawg in this matchup.

Though I don't know how far the Bulldogs can go without Carson Beck. We could be about to find out.