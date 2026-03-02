Looking For A March Madness Winner? Here Are The Teams Who Can Win It All

When you fill your March Madness bracket out in two weeks, keep these teams in mind as potential national champions.

If you take a quick glance at your calendar (or your phone, because no one has a calendar anymore), you'll notice we have entered the month of March.

For a lot of you, that means things like Spring Break and St. Paddy's Day, but for college basketball fanatics, it means the most wonderful time of the year is nearly here.

That's right, folks! March Madness is right around the corner, with Selection Sunday a mere 13 days from today.

This means brackets will be filled out in short order, and the question on everyone's mind will be, "who is going to win it all this year?"

Well, fear not, my intrepid basketball fans, because I've got you covered.

Yes, much like when I accurately predicted Indiana would be a worthy national championship pick during college football season, I'm going to use some predictive metrics to tell you the ONLY teams capable of winning it all in the next month.

Forget about Cinderella stories or which team is on a hot streak coming into the tournament.

The only thing you need to know is that in the last 10 seasons, nearly every national champion has had two things in common: a top 10 offensive efficiency rating and a top 20 defensive efficiency rating per KenPom.

If you don't know what KenPom is, it's basically the basketball version of SP+, a calculation using a proprietary algorithm that measures a team's efficiency.

It has been eerily accurate in predicting who is going to win the national championship in a given year, including last year, when all the top four KenPom teams made it to the Final Four as one-seeds.

When we look at this year's KenPom rankings, we find only a handful of teams who even come close to meeting the criteria presented above.

The following are the only three schools who are both top 10 in offensive efficiency and top 20 in defensive efficiency: Duke, Michigan, and Arizona (a team I've been high on for a while now).

This shouldn't shock anyone who has been paying attention, but there are some teams missing that might seem surprising based on their play recently.

Florida (11 and 4) and Houston (14 and 7) are just outside of meeting that criteria, but they are so elite defensively and so close to that top-10 mark offensively, I wouldn't be shocked if they won it all or at least made it back to the championship game again this year.

UConn (20 and 11) is another team that is just barely ineligible based on the criteria, though if you flipped their offensive and defensive efficiency ratings, they would fall within the margin of error and are probably a smart pick either way thanks to having an elite coach like Dan Hurley.

Finally, a team like Texas Tech has been an absolute giant killer this season, knocking off presumptive championship favorites like Duke, Arizona, and Houston, as well as another title-worthy team in Iowa State (18 and 8).

Though they lost their star forward, JT Toppin, to a season-ending injury, and their defensive rating (28) doesn't quite cut the mustard as a true title-winning defense, they are elite offensively (9th according to KenPom) and pass the eye test enough to be considered a legit title contender.

One thing to note, there are still some games left to be played, so there is a chance these numbers fluctuate a bit.

But we are close enough to the end of the season that the only teams I have included are the ones that have a chance to enter the title zone in addition to the ones already there.

So, there you have it.

When you're filling out your bracket two weeks from now, your list of national championship picks should start and end with these schools.

Arizona, Duke, Michigan, Florida, Houston, UConn, Iowa State, and Texas Tech.

Don't overthink it. Don't get cute.

Let history and statistics be your guide, and go win some money.