Should The Arizona Wildcats Be The Number 1 Team In College Hoops?

It's a little early to be comparing resumes, but here we are!

Another day, another set of rankings released, but today's AP Poll is of the hardwood variety.

That's right, we are talking college basketball, and the latest set of rankings was just released mere hours ago.

There's plenty of variety to be had here, even in the top ten, as a smattering of Big 12, Big Ten, ACC, and SEC teams (along with UConn) ensure that the power conferences are well represented.

Not everyone is happy, of course (as is usually the case when the AP Poll is released), but by-and-large, I don't think there is too much to argue with here.

My lone complaint, however, is that I think they got the number one team wrong.

The Purdue Boilermakers look like a team that has all the makings of a lead dog, but there's one school that deserves the top spot more than Matt Painter's boys.

I'm talking about none other than the Arizona Wildcats.

Purdue has a hell of a resume, knocking off a then-top-ten Alabama in Tuscaloosa as well as a dismantling of a ranked Texas Tech in the Bahamas.

I'll see that resume and raise you Arizona's.

The Wildcats have three ranked wins already this season, two of which came against the UConn Huskies and the Florida Gators, the last two teams to win the national championship.

Sure, you don't get extra points for beating teams who have raised a banner, and it's not like the Gators and Huskies are exactly the same as they were when they won it all, but Florida has arguably the best frontcourt in America while UConn has one of the most talented overall teams in the country, and 'Zona handled both of them.

They're doing all of this with the best freshman in the country (in my opinion) in Koa Peat, as well, who hung 30 on my Gators opening night in Las Vegas.

Several of the fine folks on X seemed to agree that the Wildcats were getting disrespected at least somewhat in the latest AP Poll.

The argument about whom the best team is versus who is the most deserving is an interesting one, but Jeff Goodman is absolutely correct in his assessment that the Wildcats have the best resume in the country.

I don't mean any disrespect to Purdue and, obviously, this means very little with the Tournament still nearly four months away, but I just want Arizona to get the recognition they deserve.

Teams often get rewarded in March for having brutal schedules in November and December, so keep an eye on the Wildcats as you're filling out your bracket down the road.

They have as good a chance as anyone of winning the whole thing this year, so don't be shocked when they make a deep tournament run into April.

Do you think Arizona has the best resume in America? If not, who? Email me at austin.perry@outkick.com and let me know who deserves the number one spot.