CFP Rankings Have Made AP Poll Irrelevant Past October

People really will complain about anything on the internet.

College football is one of the most unique sports on our planet for a number of reasons.

The traditions and pageantry are unmatched, and one of the more unique aspects of it are the polls and rankings.

Other sports have things like power rankings, but college football is one of the only sports where the rankings tie directly into the results of the season and how their champion is crowned.

Some love these rankings while others absolutely abhor them, with little to no middle ground in between.

Earlier this afternoon, the AP Poll released the latest edition of their rankings, which naturally featured some controversial placements.

Ignoring the actual rankings, I have an honest and genuine question: why does anyone even care about the AP Poll this late into the season?

With the advent of the College Football Playoff and their ranking system, the AP Poll has basically been rendered obsolete after the month of October.

Yet there are angry fans in the comments section arguing about where their teams are ranked and why they feel like their program is being slighted or why a team ranked higher than theirs is only there due to "SEC/Big Ten Bias."

I ask respectfully: why do these people get so angry about this?

I understand it's the internet and people would argue about the placement of names in a phone book, but do any of these X profiles understand that the AP Poll has nothing to do with the playoff rankings?

The CFP rankings will be released Tuesday evening, and everyone will have a whole new thing to get upset about, so why waste your energy on something that has little to no effect on what happens at the end of the season or even next week, for that matter?

If it were up to me, they wouldn't even release an updated AP Poll after the first CFP rankings go public.

But then again, I'm sure the NCAA and the College Football Playoff committee are both loving the engagement all these polls and rankings are bringing in, so why stop now?

This gravy train will continue to roll, even if it doesn't make a lick of sense.