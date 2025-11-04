Florida Falls To Arizona, Panic Time For Defending Champs?

Is it time to hit the panic button in Gainesville?

The defending champion Florida Gators were looking to start their campaign for back-to-back titles in style on Monday night, but, unfortunately for them, the Arizona Wildcats had other plans.

As is the case with any loss, questions will start to fly, though none or more poignant than the one regarding Florida's ability to repeat as national champs.

While it's easy to dismiss this as first game jitters, and it's entirely possible and even probable that this team takes seismic leaps between now and March, it's a question that deserves asking.

Let's start with the "positives."

The Gators shot 7-for 27-from the 3-point line, a paltry 25% from beyond the arc.

You would have to assume a high-volume team such as Florida would be able to "regress back to the mean," with even an average shooting night putting them into position to win this one.

The Gators were in foul trouble early and often as well, so cleaning up a few things on the defensive end will go a long way in helping this team get back to its winning ways.

There is also the curious case of "Mr. Arizona," Koa Pete.

The sensational true freshman put on a show in the desert, notching 30 points to go along with seven rebounds and five assists.

It isn't likely Florida will run into many performances like that from a single player throughout the season, and if they do, they will at least be able to learn from this showing.

Now for the negative side of things.

The Gators gave up 93 points after touting itself as an elite defensive unit throughout last season's title run.

Hell, the winning sequence from last year's title run involved lockdown defense and effort.

A lot of that was missing in their loss to Arizona.

It's also worth noting the Gators had a 12-point lead midway through the first half, and if they want to repeat as champions, they'll have to learn to play with the lead and close things out, regardless of how early in the game those leads occur.

We must also revisit the downside to Florida's woeful shooting performance.

What if they can't turn their three-point shooting around?

A team that is this reliant on the three ball going in for them is bound to get cold at some point.

There is no Walter Clayton or Will Richard waiting in the wings to manufacture points for the Gators this season.

So, are the Gators doomed?

It's complicated.

There are signs that this team may not have the same ceiling as the one last year, and that isn't exactly going out on a limb.

Last year's team won a championship.

But Florida has the potential to make some noise again this season, and they showed plenty of fight down the stretch that indicated they aren't going down in any game without a fight.

Regardless, it's nice to have college basketball back on our TVs, and just remember, the Gators hold the crown until someone takes it from them.