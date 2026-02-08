North Carolina, Florida Remind Everyone It's College Basketball Season

Following the conclusion of Sunday night's Super Bowl, the sports calendar will be entering a dark period for a lot of football fans.

While there are other sports like the NBA and Winter Olympics happening to try and satiate the unquenchable thirst of pigskin enthusiasts, things just won't feel the same without our Saturdays and Sundays being dominated by football.

Thankfully, a couple of Saturday night shenanigans happened to remind everyone that college basketball is in full swing and here to pick up the slack left behind by America's most popular sport.

Let's start in Chapel Hill, NC, where the Tar Heels and their rivals, the Duke Blue Devils put on an absolute show, complete with a ferocious Carolina comeback that was capped off by a buzzer beater three.

That will get your blood pumping no matter how big or small a fan of college basketball you are.

The buzzer beater wasn't even the craziest part of the night, as Tar Heel fans stormed the court in a move that made me and several others question their blue blood status (kidding… kind of).

In the ensuing melee, however, Duke coach Jon Schyer claimed that one of his staffers was punched in the face, while another got clocked with a water bottle.

Here's Schyer whining about it in his postgame interview, clearly invoking the stylings of his former coach and fellow curmudgeon, Mike Kryzyzewski.

He's definitely worried about the safety of his players and not at all salty about getting daggered by his biggest rival (no video has come out of his assistant getting punched in the face, so I reserve the right to rescind these comments should that evidence be presented).

Not to be outdone, the defending national champion Florida Gators had a game late Saturday night too, and although their game wasn't as big on drama from an outcome perspective, the postgame shenanigans were certainly worth the price of admission as well.

The bald guy with the salt and pepper beard is Florida assistant coach Carlin Hartman, meaning a Gators coach was in danger of getting into it with a Texas A&M player before being restrained by one of his own.

This might look unprovoked on the surface, but Hartman was likely still hot from the cheap shot one of the Aggies players laid on Gators forward, Thomas Haugh earlier in the game.

Some jawing ensued before cooler heads prevailed, but this will definitely provide plenty of bulletin board material for both teams should they meet in the SEC Tournament.

These games, along with many others in the past few weeks, are great reminders that, while football may be coming to an end, the brilliance of March Madness is right around the corner.

Buzzer beaters, courts being stormed, and coaches trying to fight players is only a fraction of what you'll get this time next month.

Let the madness begin!