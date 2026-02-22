BYU's AJ Dybantsa Is The Antithesis Of Darryn Peterson

Hard work beats talent when talent doesn't work as hard, but AJ Dybantsa has both in spades.

When the NBA Draft rolls around this June, teams will be faced with a seemingly tough choice.

On one hand, there's the immensely talented but often absent Kansas guard Darryn Peterson.

On the other is BYU's dynamo freshman, A.J. Dybantsa.

With all due respect to Peterson and his nearly limitless skill on the basketball court, the choice is obvious.

If I'm an NBA GM with the number one pick, I'm taking Dybantsa every single day and twice on Sunday.

Never mind his stat sheet, which was otherworldly and helped lift his Cougars over top-ten Iowa State. It was what he said after the game that should have everyone ready to pencil him in above Peterson.

A lot has been written about Peterson's inability to finish (or even start) games.

Hell, even I jumped into the fray in that regard, but this should open everyone's eyes.

Dybantsa's physical gifts have GMs drooling. He's 6'9", hyper-athletic, and is making threes at a nearly 37% clip.

The young man averages nearly 25 points a game. That would be a feat even in the NBA, but it's superhuman in the college game.

But his motor and effort coupled with all of that is what will set him apart from his peers this summer.

Imagine watching Peterson check himself out of a game and then immediately following that video up with the press conference clip of Dybantsa saying, "If they need me to play 40 minutes, I'll play 40 minutes."

Could the choice be any more obvious at this point?

And this isn't just some hot take I cooked up this morning looking at box scores, as the court of public opinion is now almost universally on the side of Dybantsa being the unquestioned number one pick.

Hard work beats talent when talent doesn't work as hard, but AJ Dybantsa has both in spades.

He may end up being a one-and-done player when it's all said and done, but Dybantsa is a throwback to when kids laid it all on the line for their school.

You can question who deserves to go first in the NBA Draft, but you can't question Dybantsa's heart.

That still has to count for something in today's game.