BYU Is The Most-Fun Team In College Hoops, And Two Plays From Its Three-Headed Monster Prove It

We're barely a week into the new year, conference play is just now picking up, and football is still front of mind for many, but we as a collective sports world need to start paying attention to this BYU basketball team.

The Cougars are led by freshman AJ Dybantsa, and while the soon-to-be first-overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft garners plenty of justified headlines, this BYU team as a collective is an absolute electric factory.

Dybantsa is second in the nation in scoring, averaging 23.1 points per game, but this BYU team has a pair of menaces at guard as well in Richie Saunders and Robert Wright III, who are averaging close to 20 points a night as well.

There is a full-blown three-headed monster in Provo, and it showed off against Arizona State on Wednesday night.

Already up 35 points with six minutes left in the contest, Dybantsa stole a pass, connected on a ridiculous full-court pass to Wright, who turned into a Harlem Globetrotter to find Saunders wide-open for three. The roof nearly flew off the stadium, which is rare when we're talking about a blowout of epic proportions.

Ninety seconds later, Dybasta threw down a windmill dunk, but not just any windmill dunk, a windmill dunk in the half-court off of a dribble. This is not normal behavior.

BYU has consistently played a fun style of basketball dating back to the Jimmer Fredette days, and while that historic run may never be duplicated, this bunch is set to create its own, very memorable era of Cougar basketball.

The Cougars' lone loss this season came courtesy of UConn in an 86-84 slobberknocker played back in mid-November. With two months left in the regular season, BYU is just inside the Top 10 in the AP Poll while sitting at No. 10 in KenPom with the No. 8-rated offense in the land.