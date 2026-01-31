Top Prospects Battle Each Other In Big 12 Showdown

BYU vs. Kansas, 4:30 ET

It wasn't the best week for sports betting for me, but I also don't think it was a terrible one either. Sometimes the results just don't match the effort, and that's okay if you can stay level-headed and continue down the path you need to go. With any sport, you're going to have fluctuation in the results - they are just simply too difficult to predict. When it gets tough, there is nothing wrong with taking your bet size down a bit, and when there is opportunity, feel free to increase those bets. Either way, I still think the best approach is to keep pushing, and we will push some chips into the pile here with BYU taking on Kansas.

BYU has one of the best players in the country on their team right now. I wrote about one of the other ones a few hours ago, so feel free to check out my article on Duke and Cameron Boozer. Boozer and BYU's AJ Dybantsa are the two most likely candidates to go #1 overall in the NBA Draft this summer. There is still a long way to go before we get there. We still have March Madness and Conference Tournaments to get excited about. BYU has shown great strides this year with Dybantsa on the roster, coming into this game as the #13 team in the country and 17-3 overall. They are 5-2 in Big 12 play which leaves me a bit concerned because I think they should be more elite against some of these tougher opponents, but time will tell. The three losses this season are against UConn, Texas Tech, and Arizona. UConn was on a neutral court, Texas Tech was a road game, and Arizona was a home game. The Arizona game just happened, and BYU gave the #1 ranked team all they could handle, losing 86-83.

Kansas has been a solid program this season, but that's really nothing new. Whereas BYU has spurts of great teams, Kansas seems to have one every season. They are, what you would call, a basketball school. The Jayhawks are right behind the Cougars in the National Rankings at #14, and they are 15-5 for the season with an identical mark in Big 12 play of 5-2. Also very similarly, they have a player who is expected to potentially go #1 in the NBA Draft in Darryn Peterson. Their losses have come against North Carolina on the road, Duke on a neutral court, UConn at home, and on the road to UCF and West Virginia. The losses to UCF and West Virginia are a bit concerning. Sure, most college teams struggle on the road, but the team is talented enough to win away from home. Now they have one of their biggest games of the season, and this is a brutal stretch for them. They play BYU, Texas Tech, Arizona, and Iowa State in four of their next five games.

This should be a great matchup. On paper, each of these teams looks capable of going on a deep run in the NCAA Tournament. We get to see Dybantsa on national television, where he will be regularly next season in the NBA. Peterson vs. Dybantsa should be "can't miss" television. Both are very talented, and I expect to see a bit more out of both going head to head. There is some pride on the line and clear indications of a chance to tell NBA GMs who to pick. This game will almost certainly be an offensive showcase for both, so I lean to the over, but I think BYU is getting too many points, so ultimately, I'll take them with the points here. Kansas has shown too many issues with the team overall. Give me BYU with the points.