Little League Demon Humiliates Opposing Batter With The Most Disrespectful Move You've Ever Seen

We're on a run of Little League World Series content right now that will be talked about for years to come.

OK, I don't know if that's true – it is Little League, after all – but we are getting some SOLID developments out of Williamsport this week.

We had an intentional walk with the bases loaded last weekend that led to the defending champs getting ousted in walk-off fashion. We had parents getting PISSED at coaches for running up the score. We had flamethrowers dialing it up to the MLB equivalent of 107.

And now, just yesterday, we had one pitcher embarrass the shit out of some poor sap at home plate.

Humiliation:

This will make young Timmy stronger, hopefully

Incredible. This is the good stuff right here, boys and girls. This is why you watch the Little League World Series. To see fifth-graders mock other fifth-graders on national TV. It's as American as apple pie.

Love this move by this little demon, too. He's not exactly reinventing the wheel – this has been done in baseball for decades – but it's still funny every time it happens.

I remember when I was in my second year of Little League, back when it was at its peak in the mid-2000s. A good buddy of mine on the other team was pitching, and threw me the nastiest curveball I'd ever seen. He told me it was coming, and I still folded like a cheap tent. How do you think recess went the next day? I couldn't show my face. I was humiliated.

But, I also became a better baseball player for it. I respected the shit out of it, and I learned how to hit a curveball like a man.

Fast-forward eight years, and I hit the go-ahead home run in our high school baseball semi-final playoff game. 3-1 pitch from some prick pitcher we all hated, he hung a breaker, and I put it in the ditch out on 20th ave. I walked all the way to first. Best moment of my life.

Hopefully, that's what happens to little Timmy here. Hopefully he will use this as motivation.

Otherwise, he'll turn into a Lib.

No in between.