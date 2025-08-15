Little League Flamethrower's 82 MPH Heater Equals Record-Breaking MLB Speed

A 12-year-old (allegedly) pitcher from Taiwan spent all of Thursday's second day of the Little League World Series looking like a modern-day Nolan Ryan.

A tale as old as time, really. If you've followed the LLWS at ALL over the years, you knew this was coming. There's always one flamethrower who absolutely dominates the competition. The one athletic freak who is head and shoulders above the rest.

The one dude who makes you say, ‘there’s no way he's only 12.' No, he's not usually American. Let's just be honest.

This year, it appears Chinese Taipei's Lin Chin-Tse is the young lad who has chosen to fall on that sword:

What's the MLB record?

My God. Nine punchouts. Hitting 107-108 on the MLB chart. Cranking moonshots to start the game. This is how you make a name for yourself in the states. The Dodgers have already been on the phone with this kid and his parents. I guarantee it.

For those wondering, Aroldis Chapman currently holds the MLB record for fastest pitch (105.8 in 2010). That should probably surprise nobody.

What a specimen. As an avid lover of Little League baseball, I'm all in. These are the kids we want to see, not the little schmucks who get lit up like a Christmas tree with 65 MPH batting practice fastballs.

I want to see Lin Chin-Tse throw piss missiles at unsuspecting 12-year-olds who have literally no chance in hell of making contact. Do you know how hard it is to hit 82 MPH when you're standing 46 feet away? Ain't easy.

Anyway, this is the sort of #content we love to see out of Williamsport. This is why this tournament is still a draw. It's the perfect way to bridge the final gap between summer and football season.

Plus, you can apparently gamble on it now! The degenerates out there have gotten so bad this week, that Little League had to put out an official statement yesterday BEGGING folks to stop putting the mortgage on some fifth-grader from Braintree to go over 1.5 bases.

Good luck with that, little league, especially with Lin Chin-Tse now on the scene. Can't WAIT to see what this animal's strikeout line is for his next outing.

Let's hammer some overs!