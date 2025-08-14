Little League Begs Gambling Degenerates To Stop Betting On LLWS Games

They say "there's no honor among thieves" but it seems like that saying might be extended to sports betting degenerates. Because, apparently, there are bettors out there who are so desperate to bet on sports, they're throwing down money on the Little League World Series. Seriously.

And, evidently, it's gotten to the point that Little League International felt the need to make a statement.

While Little League International continues to monitor the complexity and ever-evolving world of sports betting, we feel strongly that there is no place for betting on Little League games or on any youth sports competition. Little League is a trusted place where children are learning the fundamentals of the games and all the important life lessons that come with having fun, celebrating teamwork, and playing with integrity, and no one should be exploiting the success and failures of children playing the game they love for their own personal gain. — Little League International

Betting on the Little League World Series Crosses the Line

This is fascinating for a few reasons. First, it's not legal to bet on the Little League World Series in the United States. No legal sportsbook offers these markets. So, these bettors must be using offshore and/or illegal means to place the bets in the first place.

Second, that there are enough people – or at least enough money being thrown around – betting on Little League World Series games that Little League felt compelled to make a statement. That's actually very sad.

If this came to light because people who lost money on Little League games are coming after 12-year-olds on social media, that's truly unhinged and disgusting behavior. It's bad enough when losing bettors send hateful messages to college and professional athletes, but at least they are adults. It's not right, obviously, but adults are certainly better equipped to handle that kind of criticism than children.

Look, I'm not someone who ever looks to take a moral high ground. But I can say with absolute certainty that betting big money on children's sporting events is unacceptable behavior.

Maybe save your gambling budget for when the players are old enough to at least drive themselves to the games.