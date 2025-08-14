Little League World Series Coach Torched for Ruthless Tactics With Huge Lead

Did the Little League team do anything wrong? You make the call.

Fair or foul?

Little League World Series fans are up in arms over a play during Wednesday's opening round game between Nevada and Illinois that has some fans asking if Team Nevada went too far in its blowout win.

Already up 13-0 and with runners at first and third in the top of the 6th inning — 12U Little League plays six-inning games — Nevada's runner stole second base to eliminate a force play, and it sent Facebook into a frenzy.

"Playing hard is one thing. Do you really need to steal second up by [13]? No, you do not NEED that base," one man wrote after watching how the play unfolded.

"Not even MLB teams would steal in this spot," another fan wrote.

But, isn't it possible that Illinois could make a comeback?

By the time Nevada was done in the top of the 6th, it had extended the lead to 16-0 and won 16-1 with the only run coming on a wild pitch.

"It just wasn't fair in the sixth inning," is how a USA Today writer described the massacre.

Did a Little League team go too far when it was already embarrassing a team on national television?

"The steal happened on a throw back to the pitcher. In a 13-0 game, that's just a lack of class & respect," one fan argued.

If there was any consolation, at least the runner from third didn't take off and try to score on the throw down to second.

"Have you ever been on the other end of a beating by more than 11 runs?? You do NOT take extra bases and delay steal like that when your up that much!! I believe it’s disrespect, or the winning coach doesn’t know any better!! Not right," another fan added.

Team Nevada defenders say you never let off the gas

Is stealing second there a sign you don't believe in your pitchers to hold a 13-0 lead or just good baseball when anything can happen in the world of 12U baseball?

Again, Illinois had just four hits through five innings, but anything can happen, right?

"This is the little league world series. For most of them they will never play in anything bigger. For a simple regular season game sure. You take the gas off. I do all the time. For the LLWS you play hard until the game is over. Save your pitching and don't be THAT team that lost a 13 run lead," one dad said in defense of taking the bag.