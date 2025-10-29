Lions Safety Brian Branch Repents And Gets Saved After Punching Chiefs Receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster

Branch, back from suspension, plans to get baptized, too

Last time we all saw Brian Branch, he had just bloodied JuJu Smith-Schuster's nose in a postgame scrum, which he began because he was spittin' mad over a block in the back by the Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver.

That craziness led to Branch getting a talking-to from coach Dan Campbell, who also publicly apologized for his player's actions. And it led to the NFL suspending the Lions safety for one game, because the league doesn't like players starting in-game or postgame fights – especially when they're shown on national television.

Brian Branch Back For Sunday

Well, on Tuesday, Branch was back with his team after the suspension and bye week. He's set to play in Detroit's game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

And he is clearly different – mind, body, and soul. At least that's the message he delivered.

Branch apologized again for the fight that led to the suspension.

"It'll never happen again," he told reporters.

And, not to bury the lead too much, Branch announced he's a changed individual in that he has repented and gotten saved. And he's planning on getting baptized as early as Wednesday.

"Honestly, I feel like I got to just turn over a newer leaf," Branch said. "I feel like I needed to be saved by God, just going through a time like that. And just … yeah, it's a newer leaf."

Branch Salvation ‘Perfect Timing’

It's not totally accurate to say Branch's suspension brought him so low that he reached up to God for help.

"That's something I've been wanting to do," he said of his newfound faith.

But he added, "It's perfect timing anyway."

It was perfect timing in that Branch apparently got saved the very next day after punching Smith-Schuster.

According to Branch, he engaged in something of a counseling session with a man named Flem Robert Peacher VI, who happens to be his dog trainer. Peacher, whom Branch calls Mr. Preacher, shared the Gospel of Jesus with Branch the day after the player's fight.

News Of Branch's Salvation Goes Public

And, as this is 2025, Peacher then shared the whole story on his Instagram page for everyone to witness.

"Brian gladly received the message, repented & fully gave his life to Jesus Christ on tonight!!!" Peacher wrote in his post. "Hallelujah, Jesus is worthy to be praised 🙌🏾 without hesitation he asked, when can I be baptized?"

"I told him I'm going to make it happen this week! Another soul added into God's Kingdom 🙏🏿 God can take a negative & turn it into a positive situation!"

Branch Still Has Chip On Shoulder

And this is where I tell you that Branch has become harmless as a dove. Well, maybe only in how he treats situations.

But not in the way he intends to keep playing football.

Branch's newfound Christianity will by no means disarm him. It's not supposed to anyway, except for the punching guys part.

But he'll continue to play with a physical and even violent approach to the game within the rules. And that suspension he just served?

"It definitely added another chip to my shoulder," Branch said.