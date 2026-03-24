Soccer Star Kylian Mbappe's Leg Injury Misdiagnosed After Doctors Scanned Wrong Leg

How... how is this even possible?

You'd think that high-level athletes — especially one of the biggest soccer players on the planet — get injured, they'd get some of the best medical care there is, and you'd probably be right.

Unless they put the focus of that medical attention on the wrong leg or something, but that would be ridiculous…

But it's exactly what happened to soccer star Kylian Mbappe.

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According to The Athletic, Mbappe, who plays for La Liga club Real Madrid, started having issues with his left knee in early December last year, stemming from a collision in a match Dec. 7.

Mbappe did not play in the team's match on December 10, but at some point, he underwent an MRI on his leg.

However, that MRI was done on his right leg.

Y'know, the one that didn't have anything wrong with it.

So, Mbappe — to his credit — played in three more matches to close out 2025, before undergoing a second MRI — on the correct leg this time — which revealed an injury.

There's one question on all of our minds, so I'll go ahead and ask it: how the hell does that happen?

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I've heard of doctors writing which limb they're supposed to operate on, and I thought that system was idiot-proof.

What I can't figure out is if the MRI was performed on only one leg, how did Mbappe not say, "Hey, guys, it's the other knee."

But if both knees were in the MRI machine, how did they not look at the scans and notice one leg seemed fine while the other one had something wrong with it?

I mean, sure, I'm no doctor, but I feel like this probably shouldn't have happened.