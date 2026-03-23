Selective Social Justice Warrior Megan Rapinoe Gets Around To Speaking On Iranian Women's Soccer Team

For a so-called feminist who supposedly fights for women's rights at every level — even if the women involved were born male — Megan Rapinoe sure took her time to voice support for the Iranian women's soccer team.

The Iranian women’s soccer team was in Australia earlier this month, competing in the Women’s Asian Cup as the U.S. and Israel launched a joint military campaign on the Iranian regime. The players were dubbed "wartime traitors" by an Iranian broadcaster for their decision not to sing their country's national anthem during the tournament.

Seven of the Iranian women’s soccer players initially accepted asylum in Australia but turned around and declined the opportunity at the last minute. Two Iranian players who stayed in Australia have been seen training with club teams.

Speaking out against Iran, in a situation that involves the women's national soccer team, should have been a quick, no-brainer decision for Rapinoe. Not only is she a former U.S. women's soccer star, but she is also engaged to former WNBA player Sue Bird. With same-sex acts being illegal and punishable by death in Iran, the situation hits all the right talking points that Rapinoe would typically pounce on.

READ: Megyn Kelly Brings Receipts While Ripping 'Rabid, Angry Lesbian' Megan Rapinoe For Attack On USA Hockey

Video of the Iranian women's soccer team staying silent during the playing of the anthem went viral on March 2, yet Rapinoe didn't mention the situation until her most recent podcast episode, which was published on March 19. Rapinoe and Bird uploaded two other episodes of their "A Touch More" podcast between March 2 and March 19, with no mention of what was taking place involving the Iranian women's soccer team.

"I’m just thinking about this in the context of, like, the immense pressure that these young adults and these young women are under to make a decision like this," Rapinoe explained on the podcast. "Like, the incredible courage and bravery it would take knowing what that could potentially mean for their family back home. The bravery and courage to protest the national anthem, basically in protest of the Iranian regime and not singing the national anthem during a match. The stress and uncertainty they’re facing — their family, their loved ones. What does that all mean for back home?

"I, of course, fully support their decisions to seek asylum and seek a better life and to try to escape an incredibly oppressive regime in that situation. I don’t know what’s going on with them and why some of them left and however that is. I hope the ones that returned home have done so under their own free will and choice and that their families are safe, that they’re safe, and their friends are safe. I hope the ones that have chosen to stay feel a sense of peace and hope about a potential for a new life in Australia or otherwise."

At the end of the day, anything Rapinoe says about this specific situation has zero impact on what the future holds for Iran or the players on the team. But for someone who has built their entire identity around "standing up against the man," she sure took her time to say she supported Iranian women's soccer players and hopes all involved remain safe.