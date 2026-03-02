Iranian Women’s Soccer Team Stands Silent During Anthem As Regime Crumbles Back Home

The Iranian women lost 3-0 to South Korea, but walked off the pitch with a win for the spirit of freedom.

The Iranian Women’s National Team stood on a soccer pitch in Australia and did the one thing the Mullahs have spent decades trying to prevent: they stopped obeying.

As the Islamic Republic’s official song blared through Heritage Bank Stadium before the 2026 Women’s Asian Cup opener against South Korea, the players refused to sing.

They stood still in a high-stakes rejection of a regime that has spent 40 years policing their bodies and their voices.

Enter To Win The Ultimate "Money-Can't-Buy" Experience At The NCAA Men's Hoops National Championship Game

While mainstream media outlets described the moment as "somber," the players' sealed lips sent a clear signal to a global audience. It was a valiant stand against decades of oppression.

Head coach Marziyeh Jafari, navigating a political minefield, declined to comment on the military strikes or the death of her country’s Supreme Leader.

She told reporters that the squad simply "needed to focus on the tournament."

In the stands, however, the sentiment was impossible to ignore. Fans bypassed the regime’s hardware to wave the pre-revolutionary "Lion and Sun" flags of a free Iran.

On the field, the athletic reality of the tournament continued. South Korea secured a 3-0 victory, though players noted they could have pushed the advantage further against the distracted Iranian side. "We definitely could have scored a few more, missed a couple of chances, that's something we’ll definitely work on in the upcoming trainings," South Korea substitute Casey Phair said.

"But I think it was a really good starting point to start the tournament with three points."

Australian icon Sam Kerr, whose team faces Iran next, showed respect for the Iranian players' position.

"They’re young girls and young footballers," Kerr said. "We’ll treat the game like any other game and show the team the utmost respect."

This act of defiance occurred just 48 hours after the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The geopolitical earthquake follows the launch of U.S.-led military strikes known as Operation Epic Fury.

President Donald Trump, who greenlit the operation, took to social media to frame the moment for the world. "Khamenei, one of the most evil people in history, is dead," Trump stated.

Trump added that this represents "the single greatest chance for the Iranian people to take back their country."

The Iranian women lost 3-0 to South Korea, but walked off the pitch with a win for the spirit of freedom.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela