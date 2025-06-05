No Surprise: Megan Rapinoe's Podcast Is Trash And A Cringe Listen

Gay female athletes love talking about being gay, female and, if brought up, an athlete.

Take Megan Rapinoe, the retired United States Women's National Soccer Team player, who seems to recall her career largely through the lens of identity.

Her podcast, named "A Touch More," is about as bad a listen as you'd expect from the ultra-woke, former U.S. soccer player.

It's nothing new: Rapinoe's commentary during her career has always been throwaway, including championing the inclusion of men in women's sports and warning of "violent times" under a second Donald Trump presidency.

But now that she's retired, Rapinoe the podcaster is discussing (check show notes) … being part of a super gay team in 2019.

"Our team was super gay in 2019," Rapinoe said, conversing with her wife and former WNBA player, Sue Bird.

Rapinoe, reflecting on her career, brought up her interesting assertion from 2019 about winning championships in sports. "You cannot win championships without the gays," Rapinoe mentioned, which she coined back in 2019 (source: [add source if known]). That year, Rapinoe co-captained the USWNT to victory in the 2019 World Cup in France.

"A lot of us were out, a lot of our fans were gay, a lot of the other players were gay," Rapinoe continued. "First and easiest thing to ensure you have is gay players on our team."

Rapinoe retired in 2023, ending a 17-year pro soccer career. Rather than look back on her storied career, which included representing the United States on a world stage, Rapinoe remains focused on identity politics.

As Pride Month 2025 shows, sports and Pride Month mix like oil and water. Look to the fall-off in Pride celebrations across leagues as evidence.

One can only assume Rapinoe's ratings are as low as Jemele Hill's. Don't get us wrong: anyone can sound annoying on a podcast. JJ Redick did it before joining the Lakers as head coach, and Lex Fridman's podcast still works like nails on a chalkboard. But Rapinoe, a highly decorated athlete, can't focus on material that isn't cringeworthy. In Rapinoe's worldview, it's all about the ‘importance’ of being gay.

