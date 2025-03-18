Megan Rapinoe Bashes Donald Trump For Trying To Protect Women's Sports

Former U.S. Women's National Team player Megan Rapinoe continues to fight for males to be allowed to compete with girls and women. She went so far as to call Donald Trump's executive order to protect women's sports "cruel" and "depraved."

"I think it's just really cruel," Rapinoe told soccer outlet MUNDIAL, according to the Daily Mail. "You know, if you strip it all back, it's just kind of cruel and depraved. This isn't an issue, and you aren't going to be able to Executive Order trans people out of existence."

There are so many things wrong with her comments, it's hard to know where to start. First, she started with one of the favorite talking points of the radical left gender ideologists: males competing in women's sports isn't happening.

We don't need to spend a lot of time on it, because we've shown over and over again that it IS happening. It's happening a lot, and it's happening more and more as the days go on. Plus, if it isn't happening, then what is she complaining about? According to her, the executive order affects no one, so who cares?

Second, calling an order to protect women's sports – the only reason that Rapinoe is a famous multimillionaire – "cruel and depraved" is peak irony.

Third, no one is trying to "Executive Order trans people out of existence." What rational, common-sense people want is simple: no life-altering surgeries or experimental hormone drugs for children and no biological males competing in women's sports.

It's actually pretty simple. If an adult wants to have elective reconstructive surgery and take a lifetime of medication, they are free to do so. As with everything, people are free to do as they wish as long as they aren't infringing on the rights of others.

See, that's the key here. No one is trying to stop trans people from existing. We all just want fairness, and we want people to remember that real women are affected by allowing males to invade their spaces.

"We've just gone through a very long period, over ten years, of really needing to fight just to get to a baseline of, like, equal rights and non-discriminatory behavior, and when people stop just sh*tting on women's sports. I think we are sort of at that moment," Rapinoe continued.

You know the best way to "sh*t" on women's sports? Allow males to compete in them.

Megan Rapinoe is so beholden to her politics that she can't even state the obvious. As OutKick founder Clay Travis put it, "her brain is broken."

See, in order to fully buy into radical gender ideology, you have to eschew all reason and logic. That's the real issue here; that's what's "cruel and depraved."