Megan Rapinoe Claims Trump Beat Harris By A 'Close Margin,' Explains How She's 'Dissociating' From Reality

Megan Rapinoe appears to be handling Donald Trump winning the 2024 Presidential Election surprisingly well. The reason why the former women's soccer star turned race-obsessed LGBTQ activist seems to be taking the results in stride is because she's decided to dissociate from reality.

Some may read that and ask how someone could dissociate from reality when they've long been detached from it, which is more than fair.

READ: Megan Rapinoe Joins Group Advocating For Men To Play Sports Against Women

To prove that she is dissociating from the reality that Trump will soon occupy the Oval Office again, Rapinoe began the latest episode of her ‘A Touch More’ podcast by explaining that the President-Elect defeated Kamala Harris by a close margin. Rapinoe's partner and co-host, WNBA legend Sue Bird, agreed with Rapinoe's close margin call.

"To get started this week, we're just going to talk about it right at the top, Donald Trump defeated Kamala Harris in the 2024 election by a close margin," Rapinoe said.

"Which is a good reminder," Bird said. "It feels bigger."

Just a quick reminder for everyone, Trump earned 312 electoral votes compared to Harris' 226. Trump also won every single swing state and won the popular vote by nearly 3 million votes. That is not a "close margin," that is an absolute drumming.

Seconds before making her factually incorrect statement that the election was close, Rapinoe explained that she was "dissociating and avoiding everything" about Trump's victory prior to actually sharing some of her concerns about what she thinks the next four years may look like.

"I feel overwhelmed by the reality that is going to be a Trump presidency, which we have seen before, so I don't feel like I'm saying anything new, but the reality where anything crazy could happen any day, I think that is really overwhelming," Rapinoe said.

"I think that I feel not so much personally scared, because I think that you know, we live in a very progressive place, we're unbelievably privileged in our place in the world and life and, you know, financially and all of these things. I think the fear extends to just people in general that will be really affected. I'm thinking of all my trans friends and people that I know and trans kids. I'm thinking about the potential of mass deportations if that is going to happen, and kind of just general chaos."

"I know there is a lot of people who maybe voted strictly on the economy or because of X, Y, or Z, but to see such a hateful message really resonates with such a large percentage of the electorate," Rapinoe continued.

She was also sure to remind listeners that "This is America, we were founded on slavery and inequality."

Here's to hoping the multimillionaire couple of Rapinoe and Bird can make it through the next four years living in Trump's America. Things could get difficult living in their high-rise apartment in SoHo, arguably the most-progressive neighborhood in the Solar System.