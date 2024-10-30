Megan Rapinoe Nervous About A 'Violent Reality' If Trump Wins Presidency, Predictably Brings Up Race

Megan Rapinoe seems to think that if Donald Trump is elected President on November 5, then the sun may not come up on November 6. Given her incredibly liberal beliefs and disdain for her own country, Rapinoe warning her like-minded fans of what another four years under Trump could mean comes as no surprise, and now she's throwing out accusations of things turning "violent."

During the most recent episode of the ‘A Touch More’ podcast hosted by herself and her partner, former WNBA player Sue Bird, Rapinoe explained that she's nervous ahead of the election given that Trump could be elected as President again.

She accused the former President of laying out a "grim,dark" and" violent" plan for Americans. She, of course, didn't delve into a single detail about this grand "plan" is.

"It is stressful. I am nervous but I also am hopeful. I believe in people and I certainly believe in women and I believe that people want better than the grim, dark, just violent reality that Donald Trump has very clearly laid out for us. He’s telling everybody what he’s gonna do and it’s really dark and it’s really sad and I don’t think anybody wants to live like that."

Rapinoe also said it is important for Americans to elect Kamala Harris, not just because she agrees with some if not all of her beliefs, but simply because the color of Harris' skin.

"I also think we have a really amazing opportunity to elect a Black woman in this country. And for me that is really important," Rapinoe explained.

In another unbelievably predictable talking point, Rapinoe brought up the joke Tony Hinchliffe told about Puerto Rico at a recent Trump event and labeled it among "the most horrible things" to say. Hinchliffe is a comedian, and comedians make jokes, but apparently those facts are tossed aside when said comedian is standing on a stage with a ‘Trump’ sign attached to the podium.

"There was a rally at Madison Square Garden where the comedic act, the opening act, [was] just openly racist, openly bigoted, openly xenophobic – saying the most horrible things. You would never allow your kids to say those kinds of things… There’s a level of decency here that I think is being lost in the decisiveness of right, left, and this, that and the other. I think that’s important," Rapinoe continued.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden called Trump supporters "garbage" on Tuesday night, but it's apparently okay because he's an old man with a forgetful mind. It doesn't matter that he's the President of the United States, he's on his way out, so we need to just sweep him insulting at least half the country's population under the rug.