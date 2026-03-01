Megyn Kelly Brings Receipts While Ripping 'Rabid, Angry Lesbian' Megan Rapinoe For Attack On USA Hockey

Despite the fact that she owes her entire career to her success on a soccer field while wearing a USA jersey, Megan Rapinoe never, ever passes up an opportunity to bash American sports. Seeing as how she's turned that into her entire brand and personality, it should come as no surprise that she took issue with the Team USA men's hockey team after it won its first gold medal in 46 years during last month's Winter Olympics.

Rapinoe specifically had a problem with the men's hockey team celebrating with FBI director Kash Patel in the locker room and then speaking with President Donald Trump over the phone amid the celebrations. A gold-medal-winning American team taking a phone call from the President of the United States is completely normal behavior.

Rapinoe and the U.S. women's soccer team know all about taking phone calls with the President after a major victory, which Megyn Kelly was quick to remind her of during an epic monologue taking down Rapinoe's pitiful attack on the men's hockey team.

As Kelly accurately explained, Rapinoe only had an issue with Team USA taking the phone call because the President is Donald Trump.

"The nerve of this woman to call these guys clowns. She is jealous. She is full of hatred for anyone who is a white male," Kelly explained. "She is like a rabid, angry lesbian."

"President Obama called the women's team after they won the World Cup in 2015," Kelly said, while a video of Obama making that phone call rolled.

"She is just jealous that they are in the spotlight and she is not. In fact, she is loathed by more than half of the country, unlike these guys, who are beloved, and she can't see straight," Kelly continued. "She wants to take it away from them, and she feels powerless to do it, because she is. Enjoy your bitter, bitter life."

Members of Team USA hockey – both on the men's and women's side that also won a gold medal – lived an American dream at the Winter Olympics.

Rapinoe is also living an American dream, having previously been the face of U.S. women's soccer, helped the team win an Olympic gold medal and multiple World Cups, and lives in a country where her marriage to former WNBA star Sue Bird is both accepted and protected. Yet, she's the one bashing the country that has afforded her everything from the comfort of a podcast studio.