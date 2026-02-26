Just What We Needed: Megan Rapinoe Melts Down Over Team USA Chugging Beers With Kash Patel

For Rapinoe, if you aren't using your platform to bash the red, white, and blue, you’re doing it wrong.

Megan Rapinoe might be officially retired from the pitch, but she clearly hasn’t retired from her favorite pastime, which is being a total buzzkill for American sports fans.

As the country was riding high on the U.S. Men’s Hockey team’s massive championship victory, Rapinoe decided to hop into the backlash against the squad, who basked in the glory of their victory by celebrating with some of our biggest leaders, including Trump and Kash "Splash" Patel.

Warning: this will be peak Rapinoe commentary … cover your eyes but keep scrolling.

Speaking on her A Touch More podcast with wife Sue Bird, Rapinoe took aim at the locker room celebration because the FBI Director was in the mix, chugging a beer with the boys.

"In what I like to call a classic 'ripping defeat from the jaws of victory,' the United States men's hockey team, in their utter moment of glory, childhood dreams come true, sensational, ruined it for themselves. They allowed themselves to be co-opted by a clown. And now you're a clown. You look like a clown," Rapinoe said.

"Kash Patel is in the locker room, partying, chugging beers. I'm not decorum over everything. That's not what I need out of my FBI director. Like, what are we doing? You just accomplished this amazing thing. You just gave this whole moment over to this person who you know is only going to use it for him."

While Rapinoe is busy playing hall monitor over a postgame victory beer, OutKick founder Clay Travis pointed out the glaring irony of her "decorum" argument.

Taking to X, Clay jabbed that Rapinoe’s sanity has cratered while the rest of the country is moving on.

"Megan Rapinoe, who believes men should be allowed to play women’s soccer, says as a team captain she would have never allowed President Trump to call the locker room after a big win," Travis noted.

"And this, boys and girls, is how the US women’s soccer team went from wildly popular to disliked."

The American public loves a winner, and they love athletes who love their country.

Rapinoe’s brand of "leadership" involved kneeling for the anthem and constantly lecturing fans; the U.S. Men’s Hockey team’s brand involves winning gold and celebrating with the leaders of the country they represent.

WATCH:

Rapinoe continued her rant by addressing a joke made during the phone call, insisting that the hockey team should have stepped in.

"First of all, the joke isn't even funny. I don't understand the funny part of the joke. And, like, why don't you respect you more than to have that moment be taken by someone who for no reason at all takes a huge swing and a jab at women who did the exact same thing as you did. They get on the phone with Trump and Trump makes the comment about the women's team. We're not gonna play it, it's all over the internet and we're not gonna platform that trash.

"I know what happens in those locker rooms. People get brought in, you have no say. They obviously didn't think that having Kash Patel, or having Trump on the phone, was a threat. So they're cool with it. But that's why you don't put yourself in that position. To have the President of the United States on the phone, you get yourself wrapped in this moment.

"For me, the choice point is like, I would've never as a captain or a leader on my team, that would've been clear to our staff and to the larger organization and support staff, those people would never be allowed in our locker room. He is using you to do something else. We had this opportunity after 2019 and I said, famously, didn't realize it was on the record, that we would not go to the White House.

"For me, I left this whole interaction, why don't you respect you enough? And now, this is what people think about your moment. And that sucks."

It’s always fascinating to watch Rapinoe ruthlessly roast the freest nation on the planet into oblivion from the comfort of a podcast studio.

You really have to appreciate the irony: she makes a highly lucrative living openly criticizing the United States, a country that actively protects her constitutional right to do so, as well as her marriage to Sue Bird, while regimes elsewhere in the world would sooner throw her off a roof than hand her a microphone.

The U.S. Men's Hockey team didn't "ruin" their moment.

They lived the American dream, and they weren't afraid to share that glory with their president.

For Rapinoe, if you aren't using your platform to bash the red, white, and blue, you’re doing it wrong.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela