Kyle Schwarber Rips Off His Loser Silver Medal After Failed WBC

The USA baseball team absolutely folded like a cheap tent in Tuesday night's WBC championship game, mustering just three hits in a pretty pathetic 3-2 loss to Venezuela.

Kyle Schwarber – one of those ELITE hitters in the lineup who put up a nice championship game goose egg – at least showed a little fight … after the game.

Better late than never, I reckon!

In one of the more emasculating moments in the history of sports, all the USA fellas received silver medals while the Venezuelan team celebrated behind them after the game. Nobody – and I mean NOBODY – wanted to be there.

Schwarber sucked it up and gutted it out, until he was finally off camera and able to rip the disgusting medal off his chest on the way back to the dugout.

At least someone cares (although he did have THREE strikeouts).

More hitting, less fence-sitting, Team USA

It's a bit blurry in the background, but you can tell. Schwarber wanted nothing to do with that thing. I don't blame him. It's essentially a symbol of failure. A reminder that you were good, but not quite good enough.

This is America. You either win, or you're a total loser. There shouldn't be an in between. Certainly not in a World Baseball Classic where you were HEAVY favorites from start to finish.

Just an abysmal performance from everyone last night. Disgusting, really. Aaron Judge? I'm out on Aaron Judge. I'm so done with the Aaron Judge stuff. He struck out THREE times last night. He's the CAPTAIN. He withered away the past few games at the plate.

Judge is an unbelievable hitter. He stinks in the clutch. I grew up watching David Ortiz.

Some dudes have it. Some don't. Judge doesn't.

But it wasn't just him last night. It was ALL of them, minus Bryce Harper, who finally came alive in this tournament. Other than him? They all stunk. Again, Mr. ‘I’m Ripping This Off' Kyle Schwarber went 0 for 3 with three punchouts.

All while guys like Mason Miller sat in the bullpen in a tie game, and Tarik Skubal sat in the dugout refusing to pitch even though his next start wasn't for nine days.

But, he still wanted to make the trip to Miami and wear the uniform and wear the hockey jersey before the game because he … pitched a couple innings against Great Britain two weeks ago?

Give me a break. Something was off with this team from the jump. Mark DeRosa didn't know the rules. Half the players were seemingly one foot in, one foot out the whole time. The greatest offense in the history of this tournament couldn't get a guy past first base the final 20 innings.

I'd rip off the stupid medal, too.

Good riddance, WBC.