Juan Soto Delivers All-Time Loser Quote After World Baseball Classic Exit, Sounds Prepared For Mets' Season

You can't say what Soto said after a loss.

The United States beat the Dominican Republic 2-1 in the World Baseball Classic semifinals on Sunday night. Juan Soto was very much aware that the game took place, seeing as how he was playing left field for the Dominican Republic, but it appears he simply decided to ignore the final score.

Speaking with the media after Team USA held the DR's stacked lineup to just one run, Soto made the bold claim that his team, not the American side that actually won the game, was the better team.

READ: Team USA Rips Dominican Republic Hearts Out, Americans March Back To WBC Final

Actually, scratch that, because ‘better team’ doesn't do his comment justice.

"We showed the world who's the best team in baseball," Soto told ESPN. "That's all I got to say."

Emotions were obviously running high after the instant-classic contest and things ending on a highly-questionable strike-three call, but you can not say you are "the best team in baseball" minutes after losing a baseball game. You especially can't say it after you went 0-for-4 at the plate, either, as Soto did against Paul Skenes and company.

The Dominican Republic may have put together one of the most impressive rosters the baseball world has ever seen and set a tournament record for most home runs by a team, but none of that matters, and absolutely nobody will remember those things given the team isn't playing for a championship.

Soto's postgame remarks show that he deeply cares, but it also provides the entire baseball world even more ammunition to fire off in the direction of his New York Mets.

Having the face of your franchise – one that has won two playoff series since 2016 – boast about being the best after losing a pivotal game allows for the jokes to literally write themselves.