Team USA Rips Dominican Republic Hearts Out, Americans March Back To WBC Final

The Americans are one win away from another World Baseball Classic crown.

Team USA is heading back to the World Baseball Classic final after outlasting the Dominican Republic, 2-1, on Sunday night.

The Americans punched their ticket to Tuesday’s title game at LoanDepot Park with a thrilling finish that will be debated from Santo Domingo to South Beach for a long time. Still, it was the heavyweight fight everyone expected.

Team USA manager Mark DeRosa played the hot hand by plugging Gunnar Henderson and Will Smith into the lineup for Alex Bregman and Cal Raleigh — redeeming himself after an early-week flub that had everyone in the States questioning his pedigree. DeRosa's moves paid off.

Starter Paul Skenes took the ball for the red, white and blue but gave up a solo shot to Junior Caminero in the second. The blast gave the Dominican Republic a 1-0 lead and marked its 15th home run of the tournament, a new World Baseball Classic record.

Skenes settled in after that and battled through 4 1/3 innings, allowing just the one run while keeping Team USA within striking distance.

Then the American bats answered.

In the top of the fourth, Henderson justified his start in a big way. Entering the night, he was 7-for-9 in his career against Luis Severino, and he hammered a cutter over the wall in right-center to tie the game.

Two batters later, Red Sox prospect Roman Anthony launched a 421-foot shot off reliever Gregory Soto.

And just like that, Team USA had a 2-1 lead and six more outs to get back to the championship stage.

The Dominican Republic nearly changed everything in the fifth when Julio Rodríguez climbed the center-field wall to rob Aaron Judge of a home run. From there, the American bullpen had to dig deep.

Tyler Rogers got a massive 6-6-3 double play off the bat of Juan Soto to erase a fifth-inning threat. David Bednar then escaped a bases-loaded jam in the seventh by striking out Fernando Tatis Jr. and Ketel Marte in back-to-back pressure moments.

The heavyweight fight ended in drama. Mason Miller struck out two in the ninth before suddenly losing the zone and loading the bases. On a full count to Geraldo Perdomo, Miller fired a 102-mph fastball that appeared to miss the outside corner.

Home plate umpire Lance Barksdale rang Perdomo up anyway … whoops! Perdomo dropped his bat in disbelief, but the call stood.

Team USA is moving on to Tuesday’s final against the winner of Italy-Venezuela. The Dominican Republic is heading home furious, while the Americans are one win away from another World Baseball Classic crown.

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