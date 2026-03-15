Julio Rodriguez Robs Aaron Judge With Unreal Home Run Theft

Aaron Judge came up empty in another big spot.

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Julio Rodriguez just committed grand larceny in Miami, and Captain America was the victim.

In a World Baseball Classic semifinal playing out like a street fight between Team USA and the Dominican Republic, J-Rod delivered one of the electric plays of the night and put the Americans on notice.

MIAMI, FL - MARCH 15:  Julio Rodríguez #44 of Team Dominican Republic looks on during batting practice prior to the 2026 World Baseball Classic WBC game presented by Capital One between Team USA and Team Dominican Republic at loanDepot park on Sunday, March 15, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Rob Tringali/WBCI/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Team USA was hunting for a knockout punch in the fifth when reigning AL MVP Aaron Judge crushed a 109 mph rocket to center that looked like a no-doubt home run, but Judge came up empty in another big spot.

The Miami crowd was already on its feet. The ball was gone. Until it wasn't.

WATCH:

Rodriguez tracked it to the wall, hit the warning track, and exploded upward. He didn't just jump; he climbed a ladder like an elite wide receiver.

Reaching over the fence at LoanDepot Park, he yanked the ball back from the front row and landed like it was just another out.

The best part was the reaction. Most guys would be screaming. Julio just stood there, crossed his arms, and stared into the soul of the stadium while Juan Soto came flying in for the celebration.

MIAMI, FL - MARCH 15:  Julio Rodríguez #44 of Team Dominican Republic watches a Roman Anthony #3 of Team USA solo home run in the fourth inning during the 2026 World Baseball Classic WBC game presented by Capital One between Team USA and Team Dominican Republic at loanDepot park on Sunday, March 15, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Rob Tringali/WBCI/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

The Dominican Republic is fighting for its tournament life, and its superstar is playing like it. If you aren't watching this, you're missing one of the best shows in baseball.

Let's get to the bets. It's winning time.

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