Julio Rodriguez Robs Aaron Judge With Unreal Home Run Theft

Aaron Judge came up empty in another big spot.

Julio Rodriguez just committed grand larceny in Miami, and Captain America was the victim.

In a World Baseball Classic semifinal playing out like a street fight between Team USA and the Dominican Republic, J-Rod delivered one of the electric plays of the night and put the Americans on notice.

Team USA was hunting for a knockout punch in the fifth when reigning AL MVP Aaron Judge crushed a 109 mph rocket to center that looked like a no-doubt home run, but Judge came up empty in another big spot.

The Miami crowd was already on its feet. The ball was gone. Until it wasn't.

WATCH:

Rodriguez tracked it to the wall, hit the warning track, and exploded upward. He didn't just jump; he climbed a ladder like an elite wide receiver.

Reaching over the fence at LoanDepot Park, he yanked the ball back from the front row and landed like it was just another out.

The best part was the reaction. Most guys would be screaming. Julio just stood there, crossed his arms, and stared into the soul of the stadium while Juan Soto came flying in for the celebration.

The Dominican Republic is fighting for its tournament life, and its superstar is playing like it. If you aren't watching this, you're missing one of the best shows in baseball.

Let's get to the bets. It's winning time.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela