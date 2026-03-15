WATCH: Aaron Judge Shows Off Absolute CANNON Throwing Fernando Tatis Out At Third

The reigning AL MVP is showing everyone why he's still one of the top dogs in the Majors.

The World Baseball Classic has been appointment television pretty much from the word "go," and Sunday night's showdown between the United States and the Dominican Republic was no exception.

With the Dominicans up 1-0 in the bottom of the third inning, Starling Marte stepped to the plate and laced a single into shallow right field.

That's when Yankees superstar Aaron Judge decided to exercise his God-given right to bear arms, firing a laser to third and gunning Fernando Tatis Jr. out by a country mile.

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All rise!

What an absolute frozen rope from Judge, who looked more like an executioner with that throw.

Did Tatis not check the scouting report heading into this one? He wasn't even close to being safe and the look on his face is one of sheer bewilderment and surprise.

One guy who knows a thing or two about Judge's high-powered rifle for an arm is my coworker and friend, John Simmons.

John is a Boston Red Sox fan, meaning he is all too familiar with the mammoth right fielder's throw power.

"I literally thought to myself, ‘do not run on Judge,’" John said. "Tatis should have heeded my advice."

Indeed, he should have, Johnny boy!

The fine folks of X were just as impressed with the absolute hose job from Judge, giving him his flowers in the comments section.

Judge's outfield assist held the score at 1-0 and kept the United States within striking distance, which they would capitalize on in the very next inning, taking the lead thanks to a couple of solo blasts from Gunnar Henderson and Roman Anthony.

Judge wasn't done with his heroics in right field either, making a nice diving catch in the bottom of the fourth to rob Juan Soto of extra bases.

The reigning AL MVP is showing everyone why he's still one of the top dogs in the Majors, and we are all lucky to have him donning the Red, White, and Blue.