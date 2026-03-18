Venezuela Breaks Team USA's Heart, Wins First World Baseball Classic Title

If you're not first, you're last.

Team Venezuela rose to the occasion Tuesday night, defeating Team USA in the World Baseball Classic championship and holding off the Americans for a 3-2 victory.

For a country seeing plenty of change — for the better — in a tumultuous 2026, securing its first WBC title felt like the cherry on top. Here in the States, the loss felt more like a kick in the groin as our "monster" lineup failed to generate enough juice.

Venezuela grabbed control early. Maikel Garcia's sacrifice fly got the scoring started in the third, and Wilyer Abreu added a solo homer in the fifth as Team USA's bats spent most of the night stuck in neutral.

Sure, Bryce Harper's two-run homer in the eighth was a jolt of American spirit, tying the game at 2-2 and making it feel like Team USA had finally found its spark. But the Venezuelans simply wanted the title more, answering right back in the ninth when Eugenio Suarez ripped the go-ahead double into the gap.

Venezuela's pitching had a field day with American bats, turning the WBC into a No-Fly Zone by suffocating one of the most expensive lineups in the sport. Usual suspects like Aaron Judge went "ghost mode" on the big stage. Team USA starter Nolan McLean did his best, allowing two runs on four hits over 4 2/3 innings.

Daniel Palencia got the save in the ninth, retiring all three batters to put the USA out of its misery.

The Americans managed just two hits through seven innings and finished with only three on the night, pretty much discarding all the swagger pumped into them heading into this championship.

Team USA's players were visibly disgusted after the loss, with some pulling off their silver medals as if they were not even worth their weight in metal.

Yeah, it was a great tournament, and WBC stock seems to keep climbing 20 years after its inception. For us back here in the States, 2017 — the last time Team USA won a WBC title — is starting to feel like centuries ago ... bring on the MLB season!

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