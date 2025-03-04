Kevin Durant Names Angel Reese His Favorite Female Athlete, Now Internet Thinks They're Dating

Kevin Durant is a big Angel Reese guy.

To celebrate Women's History Month, the Phoenix Suns' social media team asked their players to name their favorite female athlete. Not surprisingly, most of the players said recently-retired Phoenix Mercury legend Diana Taurasi. Serena Williams and Lindsey Vonn also got a nod.

Durant, though, confidently chose Chicago Sky star Angel Reese.

The comment reignited old dating rumors between Durant and the 22-year-old hooper — with several fans in the comments poking fun at him for his choice.

We know what KD on.

KD knew what he was doing.

So rumors are true!

And the best comment: KD shootin' his shot and Angel gonna grab that board and put it back up... Then grab that board and put it back up... then grab that board and kick it out.

Truthfully, there's no actual reason to believe there's a romantic relationship between Reese and the two-time NBA champ. But the gossip started back in July 2024 when the two were spotted sitting together courtside during the Team USA women’s basketball match against Team Germany.

Reese later explained on her podcast, Unapologetically Angel, that she was not attending the game with Durant alone, but was accompanied by a friend, and Durant came with Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry.

She clarified that she and the 36-year-old "were never a thing."

Reese also said, though, that she wants to date someone who is taller than she is and can keep up with her lifestyle. Kevin Durant certainly fits those criteria.