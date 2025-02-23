Angel Reese & Cam Newton Lay Out Income Requirements, Gender Roles When It Comes To Dating

If you want to date Angel Reese, you're going to need a big bank account.

During the latest episode of her podcast Unapologetically Angel, the Chicago Sky star sat down with Cam Newton to discuss everything from the NFL Draft to NIL and even dating. At one point in the conversation, Newton asked Reese straight up: "Can you date a guy that makes less money than you?"

After stalling for a bit, Reese concluded: "It depends."

"I have a standard of what I live up to and how I live my life," she said. "And as long as you can meet up to that and meet up to my expectations, then yeah.

"And as long as it's genuine. Don't be going out of your way and trying to buy me stuff that you can't afford. That's like going in the store and buying a Louis Vuitton bag that's $3,000, but you can't buy it twice. So, like I said, know what you're getting yourself into."

Reese has certainly become accustomed to a lavish lifestyle. While she makes a relatively modest salary in the WNBA (projected to be $74,909 in 2025), the 22-year-old is raking in cash through other business ventures, including a shoe deal with Reebok and endorsements from brands like McDonald's, Beats by Dre and Hershey's, just to name a few. Reese also has an ownership stake in the USL Super League soccer team DC Power FC.

Because of these multiple income streams, Newton pointed out that it's "not realistic" for Reese to find many 22-year-old men who out-earn her. That's when Cam took the opportunity to offer his opinion on money and gender roles in a relationship.

"So 99% of women will never talk to a guy that makes less money than them. Okay, 99% of men will always take a girl that makes less money than him," the former NFL MVP explained. "Every man looks at his situation as, my money is our money. Her money is her money…

"And when you make your money for your household, that's our money. Whatever my lady makes, that's her money."

Ultimately, Newton's advice to Reese was "don't be in a rush" and to take her time to figure out what she really wants in a relationship.

Last year, rumors circulated that Reese was dating Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren. But in September, she put those rumors to rest, announcing on her podcast that she was single.