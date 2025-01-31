Angel Reese Pays Off Her Mom's Mortgage As Birthday Present

Angel Reese may be one of the most unlikable athletes in the WNBA (which is saying something), but she can still do things every now and again that will impress you.

On Thursday’s episode of her podcast, "Unapologetically Angel," Reese had her mom, Angel Webb Reese, join the show . The reason the WNBA star had her on was twofold: first, and most obvious, it was the elder Reese’s birthday. To celebrate the occasion, Reese brought her mother a cake.

However, the cake almost met an unfortunate ending thanks to the second reason Reese had her mom on the show. After giving her the dessert, the WNBA said that as of that episode, her mom wouldn’t have to make payments on her house anymore.

"You said that if your mortgage was paid off that you would retire," Reese said . "So your mortgage today has been paid. Today your mortgage has been paid. You ain’t gotta worry about your mortgage no more. And if you want to still work and keep yourself busy, you can keep yourself busy."

That news is what nearly caused Mrs. Reese to drop her cake to the floor in excitement. After she secured the cake, she put her hands over her face in excitement and thanked her daughter for the act of kindness (she also shed a few tears).

Additionally, Reese revealed that she’d be getting a house in Chicago that her mom could stay in whenever she wanted to visit.

It’s always so heartwarming to see athletes use their earnings to help bless their parents in some life-changing way. After all, every sports parent has to sacrifice a lot for their child to succeed, especially if they make it to the professional level.

Reese may have just finished her rookie season, but she’s already showing lots of maturity in how she uses her salary.