Diana Taurasi Has Perfect Response After Whoopi Goldberg Messes Up Her Name On 'The View'

Anyone who follows women's basketball knows exactly who Diana Taurasi is. Whoopi Goldberg, apparently, is not one of those people.

Earlier this week, Taurasi announced her retirement after a legendary 20-year WNBA career, and she was later invited as a guest on ABC's The View. Tasked with introducing Taurasi, panelist Whoopi Goldberg botched the name of the most prolific scorer in WNBA history — announcing her as Diana "Tour-ree-see" (rhymes with "greasy").

Co-host Sara Haines quickly jumped in to correct her — prompting a frustrated Whoopi to tell Haines, "Why don’t you do it?!"

As the basketball player took her seat, the hosts all greeted her, with Whoopi noting it was good to see Taurasi.

"Good to see you, Whippie — I mean Whoopi!" she replied, eliciting a huge laugh from the table.

The two made amends after that, with Whoopi saying, "That’s all right!" and Taurasi shaking her head and adding, "It’s all good."

Taurasi, who has spent her entire WNBA career with the Phoenix Mercury, will go down as one of the most decorated and influential figures in women's basketball history. She is the leading scorer in WNBA history with 10,646 regular-season points — nearly 3,000 points more than the second-leading all-time scorer, Tina Charles. She added another 1,476 points in her 72 playoff games.

Taurasi has 14 All-WNBA selections, 11 All-Star selections, 3 WNBA championships and a league MVP Award. At the Paris Games in August, the 42-year-old became the first basketball player to win six Olympic gold medals.

Taurasi was the No. 1 pick out of UConn in the 2004 WNBA Draft. For the Huskies, she was a two-time national player of the year and led UConn to three consecutive national championships.

Put some respect on that name, Whippie.