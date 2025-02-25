Diana Taurasi Retires After Legendary Basketball Career

After 20 WNBA seasons, Diana Taurasi has officially announced her retirement from basketball.

"Mentally and physically, I'm just full," Taurasi told Time Magazine. "That's probably the best way I can describe it. I'm full, and I'm happy."

Taurasi, who has spent her entire WNBA career with the Phoenix Mercury, will go down as one of the most decorated and influential figures in women's basketball history. She is the leading scorer in WNBA history with 10,646 regular-season points — nearly 3,000 points more than the second-leading all-time scorer, Tina Charles. She added another 1,476 points in her 72 playoff games.

Taurasi has 14 All-WNBA selections, 11 All-Star selections, 3 WNBA championships and a league MVP Award. At the Paris Games in August, the 42-year-old became the first basketball player to win six Olympic gold medals.

WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert lauded Taurasi as "one of the greatest competitors to ever play the game of basketball on any stage."

"In a record-setting career that saw her play 20 seasons, score more points and make more three-point shots than any player in WNBA history, she has earned the unquestioned respect of players around the globe, delivered electrifying moments and captivated fans again and again," Engelbert said in a statement.

"On behalf of the WNBA family, I thank Diana for everything that she has brought to the WNBA — her passion, her charisma and, most of all, her relentless dedication to the game."

Taurasi was the No. 1 pick out of UConn in the 2004 WNBA Draft. For the Huskies, she was a two-time national player of the year and led UConn to three consecutive national championships.