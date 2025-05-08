Kate Fagan Returns To ESPN, Immediately Pushes For "Trans Kids" In Sports

One of the longest-running ESPN shows, "Around the Horn", is coming to an end soon. Why? Well, most likely because of all the shows on ESPN, ATH made no attempt to hide its left-wing political bias. Nearly every panelist on the show over the past five years, save for maybe Frank Isola, is a radical-left-wing talking head. Turns out, sports fans don't want a bunch of left-wing media elites preaching to them. Shocking, I know.

Well, it didn't change on Thursday. In fact, it only got worse. The network decided it would be a good idea to invite Jemele Hill and Kate Fagan, two former ESPN employees, back to the show for a farewell episode. Plus, they also decided to go even further and have Justin Tinsley on the panel.

Don't know who that is? Well, one of his most recent columns was a lengthy condemnation of Philadelphia Eagles' running back Saquon Barkley playing golf and hanging out with President Donald Trump.

Here's part of what Tinsley wrote: "Barkley could very well care about democracy and equality, but apparently not enough to forgo associating with someone waging a war on both." So, yeah, pretty clear where he stands on the political spectrum.

I'm sure we don't need to go through a list of Jemele Hill's greatest hits. Those are documented pretty well here at OutKick. But, you're probably wondering, "Who the hell is Kate Fagan?" ESPN gave her several chances to succeed, putting her on multiple radio and TV shows, but it didn't work.

Fagan was among the most radical lefties on the ESPN roster, and that's saying something. Plus, having worked with her on a few of those radio shows, I can attest that she had very little sports knowledge. That's kind of important for working in sports media. At least, it should be.

Kate Fagan returns to ESPN to deliver a ridiculous strawman argument about "trans kids" in sports

So, Fagan returned to the show and, of course, she won. I've long suspected that the show picks its winners based on who is going to use their free time at the end of the show to force their left-wing politics onto the audience.

My belief was confirmed, at least for one day, when Fagan took the open mic at the end of Thursday's show and read from a clearly pre-prepared statement. Kind of seems like she knew she would "win."

"Being on this show has been a privilege and a platform and I know it's my last time on it, so I want to say something worthy of that privilege and platform," Fagan began.

You can probably already see where this is going. Any time someone uses both "privilege and platform" twice in the same sentence before saying what they want to say, you can be sure some radical left-wing ideology is coming next.

"Trans kids deserve to play sports," she said. Bingo! Fagan elected to go with the most far-left idea possible: men who say they are women should compete in women's sports. Of course, the vast majority of common-sense Americans (I would argue 100 percent of the ones with common sense) disagree with this.

ESPN couldn't let "Around the Horn" go off-the-air without revisiting some of its most radical left-wing panelists returning

"Think about what you remember from your time playing sports," Fagan continued. "Like 99 percent of it is finding that jersey for the first time, your favorite number, community, joy, those high-fives… It's the feeling of belonging, and it does not know gender."

Sports "does not know gender"? Huh, that's weird. I thought we had men's sports and women's sports. Don't we separate almost every sport into two separate genders? There are things in this country that "do not know gender" but sports aren't one of them.

She wasn't done, though.

"Trans kids deserve that, as much as anyone else does."

Glad we agree, Kate Fagan. No one is stopping "trans kids" from playing sports. All the rational-thinking people are saying is that kids and adults need to play on the sports team that aligns with biological reality. It's not a hard concept, nor is it an unfair one.

In addition, women deserve to be able to play sports free of males, and they deserve to have locker rooms that are free of males. What about them, Kate?

"This space, on ‘Around the Horn’, has been about diversity and inclusion and lifting up new voices, because sports is joy and sports is humanity and the more people who have that, the better."

Well, "Around the Horn" is certainly a beacon for diversity as it relates to immutable characteristics like skin color and gender, but it's the opposite of diversity of thought. Sure, there were many "new voices" on ATH (mostly because they had to find a show for their failed "talent" to appear and justify their salaries), except they all said the same things. So, were they really new voices?

Man, it's such a shame "Around the Horn" is going away.