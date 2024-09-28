Kamala Harris Campaign Plans Plane Flyover To Troll Donald Trump During Alabama-Georgia Game

Donald Trump announced earlier this month that he was planning on attending tonight’s Georgia-Alabama game, and that hasn’t changed. But he’s not going to be the only presidential candidate who will make their presence felt at the clash between SEC heavyweights.

According to CNN , the campaign for Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris will have a small plane fly over Bryant-Denny Stadium this evening in an attempt to troll her Republican opponent. The plane reportedly will display a banner reading "Trump’s Punting on 2nd Debate," in reference to Trump’s refusal to participate in another presidential debate.

Furthermore, Harris’ campaign has paid for a television ad that will communicate a similar message during the game broadcast.

"Winners never back down from a challenge," the ad’s narrator says. "Champions know it’s any time, any place. But losers, they whine and waffle and take their ball home."

While the dad humor puns are certainly cringy (what else would you expect from Kamala?), it does show that those around her are improving their awareness of the sport. Just last week , an account associated with her campaign posted one of the dumbest college football tweets in history.

Even though I do have to give her some creativity points with this troll attempt, it's hard to gauge what kind of impact it would have on the campaign. Most people with a brain would know that the debates are a sham designed to assault the Republican nominee while giving a very easy path to victory for the Democratic one. Plus, CNN noted that while Harris clearly won the last debate, it didn’t provide a significant change in the polls.

At its core, this feels like a last-minute attempt by Kamala to make her present felt at a prominent event that Trump declared he was going to first. Regardless, this political maneuvering is going to add tension to an already competitive rivalry.