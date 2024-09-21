The Kamala Harris Team Knows Nothing About College Football And They Prove It With Embarrassing Tweet

Look, it's a college football Saturday. I HATE talking politics on the weekend in the fall. No place for it. No time for it.

We've got a full slate of college football games today, and a full slate of NFL tomorrow. Trump and Kamala can hit the bricks until Monday, for all I care. I've got bets placed and parlays to brutally lose.

That being said, when the two worlds collide, I have to blog about it. And, right on cue, the Kamala Harris HQ Twitter account – which essentially acts as Kamala's Twitter voice in the same way Trump's HQ account does – pumped out quite possibly the dumbest, most embarrassing tweet in the history of time earlier this afternoon.

At 1:56 p.m. – nearly TWO HOURS into the afternoon slate of games – the account pushed out the following tweet:

Solid work, Team Kamala Harris!

Now, why is the time stamp important here? Well … at 1:56 p.m., when that idiotic tweet was sent, UNC, NC State AND Charlotte were all down by at least three touchdowns, respectively.

Three scores!!

Clemson put up 28 points on NC State in the first quarter today. It was a bloodbath. James Madison put up 53 (!!!) on UNC in the first half.

Fifty-three. Insane.

Charlotte, meanwhile, trailed Indiana 31-14 at halftime. The other two miserable Carolina teams would've KILLED for that. What a time to be alive.

But leave it to Kamala Harris' dumb HQ account to push out that tweet just because it sounds a little cutesy and takes a swipe at Donald Trump. OK, cool. Nice work, fellas! You made fun of Trump's rally. In return, you looked like a bunch of purple hair morons who don't know the first thing about football. Shocking that the Kamala team wouldn't know how to check a college football scoreboard on a Saturday afternoon. Who would've thunk it?

Tough scene, too, considering Carolina is pretty much sandwiched between SEC and ACC country. Pretty important sport to know if you're gonna pump out dumb tweets like that.

Luckily, nobody on Twitter noticed … just kidding!

Rollll tape!