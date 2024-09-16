Donald Trump Plans On Attending Georgia-Alabama Clash On Sep. 28

Donald Trump may be experiencing assassination attempts at an alarmingly high rate, but that doesn't mean that he's afraid to go out in public.

Earlier today, news broke that Trump plans on attending the Georgia Bulldogs versus Alabama Crimson Tide football game on September 28th. As if a game between two SEC heavyweights needed any more reason to get media coverage, Trump just guaranteed they'll get one.

The game will be played in Tuscaloosa, AL, and it marks the second time that Trump will visit the Crimson Tide’s stadium. He attended Alabama’s clash with LSU in 2019 , which the Tide lost 46-41.

This doesn't mean that Trump is automatically a bad luck charm for Alabama. He also attended the 2018 national championship game between Alabama and Georgia, which the Tide won 26-23 .

Trump certainly picked to go to a game that figures to be a barn burner. Both Alabama and Georgia are ranked in the top five of the AP Top 25 poll, and both teams are fairly evenly matched on both sides of the ball. No matter who emerges victorious on that Saturday, it's going to be one heck of a show.

Maybe this time, Trump can enjoy something fun without getting shot at.



