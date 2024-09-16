Donald Trump Releases Powerful New Statement After Surviving Second Assassination Attempt

Donald Trump is proud to be an American after surviving a second assassination attempt.

Secret Service officers opened fire on a gunman armed with an AK-47-style rifle with a scope at Trump International Golf Club in Florida one hole ahead of the one Trump was playing Sunday.

The former president and current Republican POTUS nominee was quickly evacuated, and Ryan Wesley Routh was taken into custody after fleeing as the suspected gunman.

It's now the second assassination attempt Trump has survived. The first one in Butler, PA resulted in Trump being shot in the year. Fortunately, it appears the 45th President remains in high spirits.

Donald Trump releases new statement.

Following the second assassination attempt, Trump released a statement letting people know he was okay and doing fine. He's now letting people know that he's proud to be an American after "an interesting day."

Trump wrote the following on Truth Social late Sunday night:

"I would like to thank everyone for your concern and well wishes - It was certainly an interesting day! Most importantly, I want to thank the U.S. Secret Service, Sheriff Ric Bradshaw and his Office of brave and dedicated Patriots, and, all of Law Enforcement, for the incredible job done today at Trump International in keeping me, as the 45th President of the United States, and the Republican Nominee in the upcoming Presidential Election, SAFE. THE JOB DONE WAS ABSOLUTELY OUTSTANDING. I AM VERY PROUD TO BE AN AMERICAN!"

You can see a screenshot of the viral post below.

Surviving one assassination attempt is wild. Trump would be dead if the bullet that hit his ear had been a fraction of an inch closer to his skull.

It was nothing short of a miracle that he survived. Now, a second gunman attempted to take out the Republican nominee, but unlike the assassination attempt in Butler, Secret Service engaged and Trump was whisked away.

Instead of presenting an image of outrage and anger, he thanked the people who kept him safe and shared a pro-America message with a little humor tied in.

The situation with the second attempt on Trump's life remains fluid. Check back to OutKick for more updates as we have them, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.