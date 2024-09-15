Trump Safe After Secret Service Protecting Former President Fires On Armed Individual
Donald Trump was golfing at the Trump National Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, when the Secret Service opened fire on a man in the vicinity who was reportedly carrying an AK-47, Fox News reported.
The former president and Republican presidential nominee is "safe," according to a statement from his campaign.
The unidentified individual reportedly never took a shot at Trump and dropped his gun when fired upon. He's now in custody, Fox said.
Trump survived an assassination attempt on July 13 at a campaign rally near Butler, Pennsylvania.
Trump released a statement on today's incident as well:
This is a developing story. We will add more information as we hear it.
