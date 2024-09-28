OutKick Exclusive: Clay Travis Set To Interview Donald Trump At Georgia-Alabama Game

OutKick founder Clay Travis will interview Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump at the Georgia-Alabama game Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

The interview is set to be available to watch on OutKick.com and all OutKick social platforms at halftime of the game. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.

The former president plans to share with Travis his take on the college football season and dive into the sports landscape, pop culture, politics and more.

The highly anticipated SEC matchup between the No. 2 Bulldogs (3-0) and No. 4 Crimson Tide (3-0) is the latest college football game with Trump in attendance. Last season during Republican primaries, Trump went to the Iowa-Iowa State game in Ames and the Clemson-South Carolina game in Columbia.

Clay Travis has interviewed Trump several times previously, including on location at Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence for The Clay & Buck Show on Premiere Networks in 2022.