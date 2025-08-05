Josh Allen Winning Over Buffalo Bills Fans For Life -- One Kind Deed At A Time

Josh Allen has become a man beloved by the people

Josh Allen is one of the real ones.

In an NFL portrait featuring players wanting to be traded or holding in, or scalping their Super Bowl tickets, or franchises trying to figure out their nickname, we have the Buffalo Bills quarterback as a welcome contrast.

Josh Allen is a snapshot of what is right with sports. He's the defending league MVP. He's among the most physically gifted quarterbacks in the game. He just married a pretty actress.

Josh Allen Is Simply Rare

But Allen is starting to fit the central casting mold of All-American hero, too.

Allen, you see, loves people – definitely little kids.

And mostly little kids fighting tough breaks.

The guy is just, well, rare.

Anyone paying attention to the Buffalo Bills for years, but especially this training camp, can see that. Because aside from Allen's athletic prowess always being on display, his humanity is just inspiring.

Josh Allen Shows People Love

Take July 29, for example. It was the second day the Bills wore pads during their training camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, N.Y.

NFL players putting on pads for a training camp practice is like a Forbes 500 CEO sitting down at his desk. It is all business.

But after attending to that business, a tired, sweaty Allen waded into a throng of fans that waited for players to walk back to their locker room.

And rather than making a beeline for that air-conditioned sanctuary, Allen invested of himself by signing autographs.

And shaking hands.

And taking selfies with fans.

And respecting the strangers who came to see him.

Allen, in short, spent his time loving on folks.

Allen Shows Service Members Respect

This day he's signing autographs for little kids, but when a handful of service members in uniform are next in line, Allen took off his Bills cap out of respect, before shaking their hands.

If that doesn't put a little lump in your throat, something's wrong with you.

After he's done with that, Allen begins to walk away. But he hears a little girl crying because she didn't get an autograph or a hug.

So Allen returns to the autograph line and finds her. And she gets her autograph and a hug to go with it.

And then Allen signs dozens more autographs.

Josh Allen Isn't Abandoning The Fans

The dude is as prolific at signing autographs as he is at scoring touchdowns. And he gives of his time as surely as he gives up his body when the Bills turn him loose as a running threat.

The Bills have a horn that sounds to signal the end of an autograph session. Josh Allen doesn't care about no horn because his autograph session continues.

The Bills sometimes schedule Allen's weekly presser immediately after these sessions so they don't want him to keep the media waiting. But, with all respect to the media, Allen sometimes lets his autograph sessions bleed into his press conference time.

So, what are the media members going to do if they feel inconvenienced? Report Allen was too busy making the fans happy?

The love sessions between Allen and the fans are not a once-a-week thing. Or a special occasion thing.

This is practically every day. And it's been going on for years since Allen was drafted in 2018. He was doing this before and after he got his $258 million contract extension in 2021, and since he got his new $330 million deal in March of this year.

Good Deed Stories Abound Around Bills

So, yes, the stories have started to make the rounds over the years: Like the time a little boy who wanted an autograph passed on the signature so he could get Allen to hug his sister because she's a huge fan.

Or the time a mom handed over her baby, so Allen could sign the little one.

Or the time Terry Pegula was in a crowd signing autographs and somebody asked the Bills' owner to get him an Allen autograph instead. Pegula went and found Allen on the field and got his autograph and then went back to the fan and gave him Allen's autograph.

Or the time Allen remembered a special needs fan who the player had previously met.

"I literally was, like, you're not going to know who I am," the man said.

"I can't forget you, brother," Allen said. "How's the golf game?"

"Sometimes good, sometimes sh-t," the man said.

"Yeah," Allen said. "Me, too."