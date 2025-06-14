Josh Allen And Hailee Steinfeld's Wedding Photos Have Social Media Buzzing

More proof that the internet is a horrible place for famous people to share anything personal.

Ladies and gentlemen, Mr. and Mrs. Josh Allen!

As you may recall, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and actress Hailee Steinfeld tied the knot earlier this month.

The pictures from their wedding just hit social media, and, of course, the two look like the quintessential all-American couple.

It's hard not to root for a guy like Allen, both on and off the field.

Even as a Dolphins fan, I find myself cheering for him anytime the Bills aren't playing Miami, as he represents a kind of down-to-earth foil to the Chiefs' circus of Kelce-Swift and the Mahomes entourage.

He's a pillar of the Buffalo community, and it's nice to see him having his special day with the love of his life.

Oh, and my wife tells me Steinfeld "slayed" in Sinners, so that's pretty cool, too!

Of course, the comments section on Adam Schefter's X post featuring the lovely couple was chock-full of the usual internet banter we've all become accustomed to.

So, let's take a peak at the "public guestbook" of the Allen-Steinfeld wedding.

Hardy har har! Classic "look who got a ring before so-and-so."

Between posts about athletes getting married and global events transpiring, reply guys are always quick to remind us that players like Lamar Jackson and Joel Embiid are getting lapped in their pursuit of a championship ring.

A guy can't even get married to a smoking-hot movie star without some amorphous blob on the internet proclaiming he "downgraded."

Does Mr. Tha Demon have functioning eyes?

Hailee Steinfeld is a stone-cold fox!

Brittany Williams is just as fine, though, so I think we can all agree, if nothing else, Allen has a way with the ladies.

Uh oh! The old "green-line test" rears its ugly head once more.

With all due respect to you, Seppi, Josh Allen is a three-time Pro Bowl selection, made the All-Pro team twice, and just won an MVP all before age 30, so I have to question your scouting credentials.

I don't care if a quarterback leans into his wife in his wedding photo, I care if he can shed a free rusher on third-and-8 to deliver on a dig route over the top of a sitting linebacker and pick up a first down.

Green-line test be damned!

C'mon, man!

The ring hasn't even gotten warm on Allen's finger yet, and you're already betting on the demise of a dude's marriage?

To Gatsby's credit, though, these celebrity marriages have the same success rate as your local meteorologist has when predicting rain more than a day out, but let the guy live his life.

Well, there's your reminder that the internet is a horrible place for famous people to share anything personal, lest they be hassled constantly by people who wouldn't have the guts to say to their face what was said behind a cartoon profile picture.

I'm looking forward to the honeymoon photos, where a world-class athlete and his movie-star/model wife will be called "fat" and "out of shape" by people who couldn't pass an elementary school fitness assessment.

Stay classy, social media!